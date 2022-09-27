3 hottest burning questions facing Celtics entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

Celtics training camp is here, and what seemed like a straightforward preface to the regular season has been thrown into chaos.

While there will still be the common occurrences of players battling it out for the final roster spots, Boston has bigger concerns at the moment. Of course, the priority is still to make it back to the NBA Finals, where the Celtics fell only two games short of capturing the elusive Banner 18 last year. It’s championship or bust in the 2022-23 season for the talented Eastern Conference squad, however, they have a few question marks in their way they must answer.

Here are three burning questions facing the C’s as they approach the start of the regular season.

3) Can the Celtics block out the noise?

The most immediate problem the Celtics have to solve is whether or not they’ll be able to drown out the distractions surrounding the team. In case you didn’t hear, a coaching scandal and year-long suspension involving Ime Udoka rocked the NBA world, and it seems like some of the players were just as shocked by the controversy.

Plus, Boston’s new interim coach Joe Mazzulla brought further complications when his troubled legal past was brought to light. While players and management alike doubled down in their trust in Mazzulla, there’ll certainly be those who wonder about his trouble with the law throughout the season.

And you cannot talk about the eventful offseason without bringing up the trade rumors that enveloped Celtics star Jaylen Brown. With all this noise surrounding the C’s, it makes sense to question if they’ll be able to focus on the regular season with so much going on around them.

But, if Celtics Media Day told us anything, it’s that Boston is ready to move on and play.

When asked about the summer trade talks, Brown brushed the rumors off and made it clear that he’s prepared for his best season yet:

“All I can say is I’m here and ready to play basketball,” Brown said. “… I’m excited to start the journey.”

Jayson Tatum also made his excitement for a new beginning with the regular season, emphasizing that Boston is still a championship-caliber team:

“Absolutely I believe that, and I think everybody else in the locker room does as well,” Tatum said.

Lastly, forward Grant Williams and others voiced their support of Mazzulla and their commitment to his leadership:

“There’s no one better for the role,” Williams stated. “… He’s always been there as a sounding board, and he challenges you … he’ll get the most out of you, and he’ll be intense … very competitive … excited for him to lead us.”

Once the Celtics’ season begins, blocking out the noise will become a lot harder. Yet, all the players seem to be on board with the Mazzulla regime and eager to leave a chaotic offseason behind.

2) Can the Celtics survive with their current health issues?

Boston has had terrible luck with injuries for the past decade or so, and this offseason was no different.

New Celtics signee Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL again and Robert Williams III will miss the first eight to 12 weeks of the season.

With those major injuries, can the C’s succeed? They lack a lot of depth at the big man position, with veteran Al Horford one of the only proven centers outside of Timelord.

Grant Williams can occasionally fill in, but his lack of real height could prove to be a huge weakness. When Boston lines up against the Philadelphia 76ers or the Milwaukee Bucks, it’ll need more than just Williams to slow down their dominant bigs.

The Celtics have reportedly explored veteran replacements, however, some believe they’ll settle for a young replacement. Regardless, the absence of a true rim-protecting center is a hurdle for Boston.

Additionally, Gallinari’s injury leaves the Green Team with less scoring power off the bench, and in order to take offensive pressure off the shoulders of Tatum and Brown, they’ll need someone to step up.

1) Are the Celtics built to last?

There are a lot of reasons the Celtics fell short of an NBA championship last year. Whether it was injuries, underperforming, or inexperience, several factors contributed to the disappointment. Undoubtedly though, fatigue was one of the main roadblocks that prevented Boston from capturing its 18th title.

With the aforementioned injuries, one can wonder if history will repeat itself. A lack of bench scoring will tire out Brown and Tatum quickly, which could lead to more injuries, and thus, more games with Boston missing its stars. Tatum played a ridiculous amount of minutes last year — more than any other player in the playoffs — so the C’s will have to avoid overworking their best players if they want long-term success.

Regardless of these concerns, the Celtics organization believes in itself. Even if others don’t, former Indiana Pacers guard and newly-minted Celtic Malcolm Brogdon does:

“I picked Boston because I want to win,” he said.

If the Celtics can answer all these crucial questions this season, there’s plenty of reason to become hopeful again in Boston.