While Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension has dominated Boston Celtics headlines recently, another significant rumor circulated this offseason. For months, there was a fierce debate over whether or not to trade Jaylen Brown in a package that would land superstar Kevin Durant.

Ultimately, nothing came of the trade talk. Durant rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and Brown stayed put with the C’s. But that doesn’t mean Brown wasn’t thinking about it.

During Celtics Media Day on Monday, he revealed that the trade discussion involving him and KD didn’t shock him at all.

“I think it’s been the same since I’ve been here. It wasn’t surprising or not surprising, to make me feel some type of way. It just is what it is.”

This isn’t the first time the rising star has been mentioned in trade rumors before, so it seems he has grown a little apathetic to it. Regardless of how Boston could’ve handled the situation and treated him better, the 25-year-old is ready to move on and play the best ball of his career:

Jaylen Brown on trade discussions this summer: “All I can say is I’m here and ready to play basketball … I’m excited to start the journey.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 26, 2022

For the Celtics organization, this is great news. Brown appears eager to forget the summer and focus on one goal: getting Boston back to the NBA Finals. According to Brown himself, he’s in perfect condition to help the Celtics achieve this:

Jaylen Brown: “I’m in great shape – probably the best shape of my life.” — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 26, 2022

While it’s hard to believe that the seven-year Celtic has completely forgiven the front office, Brown sounds more than happy to focus on playing. With all the Udoka chaos, a brand new coach with a spotty past, and the former trade rumors, it’s no wonder JB wants to tune all the noise out.

Hopefully, Brown — and the rest of the C’s — can block out the outside world and hone in on capturing the elusive Banner 18.