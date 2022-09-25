The Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals through one of the biggest winning margins in Game 7 of the second round. Playing the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns were favored to advance to the West Finals, but Dallas swooped in and gained the much-needed experience at that stage.

Luka Doncic will likely take another enormous leap this year, but the eyeballs will also be focused on the supporting cast around him. Jalen Brunson decided to take his talents to New York, but the Mavericks front office added fantastic role players Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, along with the returning Tim Hardaway Jr. Every season with Doncic on the roster is a sight to behold, but these are some burning questions for the Dallas organization.

Who will replace the production of Jalen Brunson?

Before his breakout with the Mavs last season, Jalen Brunson was not a household name who would be really missed when he chooses to play for another organization. That is not the case anymore as Brunson averaged 16.3 PPG on 50.2% FG%, along with 3.9 RPG and 4.8 APG in the 2021-22 season. His campaign was highlighted by the 11 contests of Brunson scoring over 20 points in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Even if other front offices may overvalue his playoff run, it will be tough for coach Jason Kidd to find a viable replacement. Tim Hardaway Jr. is more than capable to score over 20 on any given night, but it is Jalen Brunson’s playmaking that cannot be replicated by Hardaway Jr. When Doncic missed a couple of playoff games, Brunson stepped up and catapulted Dallas to impactful victories in the NBA Playoffs.

Can Mavs hold a top 5 defense?

Before the arrival of Jason Kidd, coach Rick Carlisle relied a ton on his offensive schemes, and it did not look sustainable. Kidd imposed a defensive culture that has continued to percolate across the whole roster, but the question is if it could remain sustainable for the foreseeable future.

NBA pundits may know not necessarily see the defensive stalwarts with the Dallas organization, but it is the collective crew that ascends them to a whole another level. Having a rim protector like JaVale McGee will be vital to the defensive game plan of Kidd. Furthermore, the likes of Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina have the potential to be defensive pests, but they will need to enhance their offensive repertoire and become a threat when guys like Luka Doncic or Spencer Dinwiddie will feed them the rock.

Is Luka Doncic winning the MVP?

Realistically speaking, the legitimate chance for the Mavs to compete for an NBA Championship is if Luka Doncic will reach the status of being a consistent MVP candidate. Doncic was the leader in the MVP odds before the start of last season, but he failed to exceed those expectations. That is not a major problem as he proved why he is currently one of the best in the association when the lights are at their brightest in the NBA Playoffs.

The front office built their squad through the preferences and strengths of Luka Doncic, so he must remain healthy and be a force every night. Doncic’s efficiency and basketball IQ could still be developed, and it is not a question that he will continue to mature every year.

As the Dallas Mavericks and the crew are primed and ready to compete, it will still be in the hands of Luka Doncic how far this team can go.