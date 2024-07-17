The Miami Marlins are in last place not only in the National League East but also in the entire NL. After a promising season last year, they have bottomed out this 2024 and are looking to unload at the MLB trade deadline. Three guys who are rumored to be on the move are Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott, and Josh Bell.

Many rumors have connected Chisholm and Scott to the New York Yankees, but where else could those players land? Let's take a look at some under-the-radar locations for the Marlins' big-time players.

Chisholm stays in the NL East

The most valuable part of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s game is his versatility in the field. The Marlins recently moved him to second base in recent weeks to increase his trade value. He spent the beginning stretch of the season manning center field, moving from his previous position at shortstop. The Philadelphia Phillies need help out in center field and could use a replacement for Whit Merrifield after he was recently cut by the team. Chisholm would fill both of those needs in one trade.

The Marlins' farm system is lacking infield depth, so their trades would lean towards gathering infielders for their pipeline. There could also be a higher price than expected for Chisholm because they are sending him to a division rival. Pair those variables with Chisholm's two years of team control after 2024 and this would be a very large trade deadline deal.

Phillies receive: INF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins receive: 3b/SS Aidan Miller (PHI #2, OVR #27), SS Staryln Caba (PHI #4, OVR #88), RHP Griff McGarry (PHI #10), Carlos De La Cruz (PHI #12)

Tanner Scott joins the AL playoff race

Tanner Scott has been linked with both the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles due to their shotty bullpen performances in the first half. Scott earned his first All-Star appearance this year, posting a 1.34 ERA in the first half. The Marlins acquired Scott from the Orioles back in 2022 and could easily send him back. But, the Boston Red Sox would be another great fit for the lefty reliever at this year's trade deadline.

The Red Sox have the second-best record in the American League since June 15 and have vaulted themselves into a playoff spot. Their bullpen is anchored by Kenley Jansen who has put up a great first half of the season. Scott would be the perfect lefty to complete the one-two-punch with the right-handed Jansen and could take over the closer role if Jansen gets injured. Scott will be a free agent after this season, so this return will be less than the one for Chisholm.

Red Sox receive: LHP Tanner Scott

Marlins receive: 2b Nick Yorke (BOS #6), SS Yoeilin Cespedes (BOS #7).

Josh Bell heads west

The American League West has been one of the more interesting divisions in baseball this season. The defending champion Texas Rangers and juggernaut Houston Astros are currently sitting behind the Seattle Mariners. While fans and analysts look at the division and assume that the Mariners will fall, however Seattle cannot have the same mentality. Left-handed slugger Josh Bell would be the perfect fit.

While Bell has struggled this season, he has a long track record of producing offensively. If it does not work, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and the Mariners could walk away. The return will be similar to Scott's for that reason. The Marlins once again prioritize infielders in this return.

Mariners receive: 1b Josh Bell

Marlins receive: 1b Tyler Locklear (SEA #6, OVR #100), INF Michael Arroyo (SEA #9).