The Indiana Pacers may have lost Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals, 123-107, after falling into another slow start in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they have proven time and time again in this year's playoffs that this sort of loss does not faze them in the slightest. They know that they deserve to be in the NBA Finals and will be looking to bounce back in a huge way when the series resumes on Wednesday night.

Throughout this year's postseason, the Pacers have made it a habit to prove their doubters wrong, and they will look to do so once again for the final time this season. They have so much belief in their own ability, and they do not allow setbacks to impact the swagger they carry. And for Bennedict Mathurin, swagger matters so much — especially when he talks trash to his opponents using more than four languages.

“I speak four languages, but I think I've, you know, trash talked in more than four languages. [Using] Portuguese. It's pretty similar to Spanish,” Mathurin said, via the NBA TV account on Instagram.

Mathurin's Arizona alumnus page shows that he speaks French, Spanish, and Creole in addition to English, and at the very least, he knows some swear words in other languages that helps him reach a wider audience for his on-court banter. And the personality he brings on the court is perfect for a Pacers team that's looking for an edge every way they can, especially against a Thunder team that has no notable weaknesses.

At the end of the day, Mathurin has to be better if the Pacers were to continue their upset bid against the Thunder. He showed signs of life late in Game 2, when he scored 14 points on 4-7 shooting from the field.

Pacers need Bennedict Mathurin to come alive

In this year's playoffs, Mathurin hasn't quite been at his best. He was mostly phased out of the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals, and he did not make much of an impact against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well. But the Pacers need him to come alive against the Thunder; this is a guy who averaged over 16 points in the regular season after all.

Head coach Rick Carlisle is certainly hoping that Mathurin turns on the jets really soon. He's averaged 19 minutes thus far in the 2025 NBA Finals, more than he did in the ECF and against the Cavs, so it's clear that Carlisle is looking to get him going in hopes of him making an impact in the series against OKC.