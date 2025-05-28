The Miami Marlins took on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday as the club hopes to fight its way back up the NL East standings. Things went great for the team against the Padres, as Miami won the contest 10-8. However, third baseman Connor Norby took a scary hit to the head by a pitch late in the contest.

The 24-year-old third baseman approached the batter's box in the top of the eighth inning, hoping to at least get on base to provide some extra cushion for the Marlins' small lead. Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam was on the mound and delivered a changeup that got away from him.

The ball went right at Norby's head, making contact with what appeared to be his forehead, according to team writer Nate Karzmer. Somehow, someway, Connor Norby stayed in the game and took first base after being hit by a pitch.

“Scary moment in San Diego. A changeup to the helmet of Connor Norby knocks Miami's third baseman down for a little under a minute. As we've come to expect, though, Norby will stay in the game. Warrior.”

Article Continues Below

Scary moment in San Diego. A changeup to the helmet of Connor Norby knocks Miami's third baseman down for a little under a minute. As we've come to expect, though, Norby will stay in the game. Warrior. pic.twitter.com/Jhul3sxE9n — Nate Karzmer (@NateKarzmer) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Connor Norby managed to finish the game with four at-bat attempts. However, he failed to record a hit but did score a run for the Marlins on Wednesday. Overall, Norby's been a nice addition to the lineup, as he's experiencing a solid campaign so far this season. Through 127 at-bats, the second-year major-leaguer owns a .275 batting average with 35 hits, three home runs, and 16 RBIs. He also has four stolen bases on the season.

The Marlins will likely monitor Connor Norby and evaluate him for a concussion, even though he did manage to remain in Wednesday's game and finish the contest. He'll have a day of rest on Thursday, as Miami has a scheduled off day, but could be back in action on Friday when the team takes on the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a three-game series.