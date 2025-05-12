ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Miami Marlins look to get the win on the road when they head to Chicago to take on the Cubs in game two of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick.

Marlins-Cubs Projected Starters

Valente Bellozo vs. Ben Brown

Valente Bellozo – (0-2) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Bellozo did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

2025 Road Splits: Bellozo did not pitch deep in his lone start on the road, where he gave up one run on five hits while striking out two in just 3.2 innings.

Ben Brown – (3-3) with a 4.95 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP

Last Start: Brown took the loss Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

2025 Home Splits: Brown has struggled at home, where he is winless with a 0-3 record and a 7.91 ERA with a 2.22 WHIP in 19.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +200

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Valente Bellozo and the Marlins are poised to outduel Ben Brown and the Cubs on Tuesday, thanks to Bellozo’s steady command and a Marlins offense showing signs of life. In his first four MLB starts this season, Bellozo has posted a respectable 3.50 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, demonstrating an ability to limit damage and keep his team in games. His poise on the mound and knack for inducing ground balls could be key against a Cubs lineup that has struggled to find consistency. Bellozo’s recent outings, including a strong 4.1-inning, one-run performance, show he can navigate tough lineups and avoid the big inning.

Offensively, the Marlins have been opportunistic, capitalizing on mistakes and manufacturing runs with timely hitting. Ben Brown, meanwhile, has endured a rocky start to 2025, with a 4.95 ERA and a high 1.65 WHIP over seven games, suggesting vulnerability to patient offenses. Brown’s elevated walk rate and tendency to allow baserunners put pressure on the Cubs’ defense, giving Miami a prime chance to break through. If the Marlins can maintain their disciplined approach at the plate and Bellozo continues to pitch with confidence, expect Miami to seize the edge and secure a much-needed win over Chicago.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Brown and the Cubs are well-equipped to take down Valente Bellozo and the Marlins on Tuesday, thanks to Brown’s recent bounce-back and a Cubs offense that consistently produces runs. Brown, despite some early-season hiccups, is coming off a strong six-inning shutout against the Brewers, where he allowed just four hits and struck out four without a walk. This performance highlights his ability to adjust and deliver quality outings, as he now holds a 3-3 record with 44 strikeouts on the year. When Brown commands the zone and limits free passes, he gives the Cubs a solid chance to win.

Offensively, the Cubs rank in the top half of the league in runs per game (4.54, 12th) and are among the best at drawing walks, which could pose problems for Bellozo if his command wavers. Chicago’s balanced lineup, with a .242 team batting average and a knack for getting on base, has the depth to capitalize on any mistakes. Meanwhile, the Marlins offense ranks near the bottom in runs and power, averaging just 3.93 runs per game and struggling with extra-base hits. If Brown keeps the Marlins’ bats quiet and the Cubs’ offense continues its steady production, expect Chicago to come out on top in this matchup.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Ben Brown and the Cubs are set up for a strong showing against Valente Bellozo and the Marlins on Tuesday. Brown is coming off a dominant shutout performance against the Brewers and has shown the ability to rack up strikeouts, including a recent nine-strikeout outing against the Giants. While his season ERA sits at 4.95, his underlying strikeout numbers and road performance, 0.75 WHIP in two road starts, suggest he’s capable of shutting down Miami’s lineup. The Cubs’ offense, averaging 4.54 runs per game, is among the league’s better units and excels at drawing walks, which could challenge Bellozo if his command wavers. Meanwhile, the Marlins’ offense has struggled for consistency and power, making it tough to keep pace if Brown is on his game. Expect the Cubs to take advantage of their offensive depth and Brown’s strikeout potential to secure a win over Miami.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-240), Over 8 (-120)