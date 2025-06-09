The Indiana Pacers were outplayed from the opening tip in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 123–107. It was a rough night across the board, and while fans processed the loss, Dwight Howard stirred the pot.

The former first-overall pick tweeted an edited photo of himself wearing a Pacers jersey with a Superman cape, and it felt like he was calling his shot.

The timing of the post said everything. Indiana got blown out, looked flat, and struggled on both ends of the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points with ease. Alex Caruso dropped 20 off the bench, and Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins combined for 37. The Thunder broke the game open with a 19–2 run in the second quarter and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Indiana's offense couldn’t get into a rhythm.

Tyrese Haliburton led with 17 points, but he didn’t get much help. Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam chipped in 15 and 16, respectively, but it wasn’t enough. The defense looked overwhelmed, and the Pacers lacked that anchor in the middle to stop the bleeding.