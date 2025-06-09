The Indiana Pacers were outplayed from the opening tip in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 123–107. It was a rough night across the board, and while fans processed the loss, Dwight Howard stirred the pot.
The former first-overall pick tweeted an edited photo of himself wearing a Pacers jersey with a Superman cape, and it felt like he was calling his shot.
The timing of the post said everything. Indiana got blown out, looked flat, and struggled on both ends of the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points with ease. Alex Caruso dropped 20 off the bench, and Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins combined for 37. The Thunder broke the game open with a 19–2 run in the second quarter and never looked back.
Meanwhile, Indiana's offense couldn’t get into a rhythm.
Tyrese Haliburton led with 17 points, but he didn’t get much help. Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam chipped in 15 and 16, respectively, but it wasn’t enough. The defense looked overwhelmed, and the Pacers lacked that anchor in the middle to stop the bleeding.
That’s where Howard comes in. He didn’t say a word in the post, but the message was clear. Indiana is missing size, presence, and someone who can set the tone inside. He clearly believes he can still be that guy.
Howard isn’t on an NBA roster right now, and while he has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, he hasn’t formally retired. He’s stayed in shape and has made it clear he’s open to one last run. He’s ready if someone picks up the phone.
And his resume backs him up. An eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 6-foot-10 center made a career out of protecting the paint, dominating the boards, and bringing toughness every night. That’s exactly what the Pacers were missing in Game 2.
Howard sees the hole in Indiana’s lineup and wants to fill it. Whether the team considers it or not is another matter, but there’s no denying they could use the edge he brings.
Game 3 shifts to Indianapolis, where the Pacers have a chance to regroup in front of their home crowd. After the beating they took in Game 2, they need something to jolt them back to life. They need presence, attitude, and someone to set the tone.
Howard, cape and all, believes he can be that guy. Now it’s up to Indiana to decide if they’re willing to let him try.