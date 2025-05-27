As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Miami Marlins find themselves at a crossroads familiar to their fans, balancing the promise of a rebuilding roster with the realities of a franchise that struggles to sustain contention. After a flurry of moves over the past year, including the headline-grabbing Luis Arraez deal and a series of prospect-driven trades, the Marlins are once again poised to be sellers. Among the names drawing the most attention in league circles, one stands out above the rest, Sandy Alcántara.

The Case for Trading Sandy Alcántara

Sandy Alcántara is no stranger to trade rumors. The 2022 NL Cy Young winner has long been the Marlins’ ace and face of the franchise, but a confluence of factors makes him the most logical player for Miami to move before the deadline. According to a recent survey of MLB executives, Alcántara was overwhelmingly voted the most likely player in the league to be traded by July 31, outpacing other rumored names by a wide margin.

The reasoning is clear. Alcántara is the only player on the Marlins’ roster making more than $4.5 million in 2025, with a salary of $17.3 million and a $21 million team option for 2027. Miami has never been a franchise that spends heavily, and with the team’s competitive window uncertain, his contract looms large on their books. While Alcántara is just 29 and under team control, his value is at an inflection point: he missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery and has struggled mightily in his return, posting an 8.42 ERA and -0.3 fWAR through his first 31 innings this season.

Despite these struggles, Alcántara’s track record and contract status make him an attractive target for contenders seeking pitching help. A healthy Alcántara is a difference-maker, and teams may be willing to bet on a second-half rebound, especially with two more years of control.

The Marlins’ 2025 campaign has been defined by transition. After a disastrous start to 2024, Miami’s front office, led by Peter Bendix, initiated a franchise makeover, shipping out veterans for waves of prospects. The farm system is improved but remains middle-of-the-pack, and the major league club still lacks offensive firepower and depth. Miami’s inability to develop homegrown stars, particularly hitters, has left them reliant on trades and free agency to supplement their roster.

Given this context, trading Alcántara is less about punting on the present and more about accelerating the rebuild. His salary relief and the potential haul of young talent could help Miami address multiple organizational needs, from bolstering a thin lineup to adding high-upside arms or bats to the pipeline.

The Trade Proposal

The Orioles, despite their own struggles in 2025, remain a logical fit for Alcántara. Baltimore’s rotation has been hit by injuries and inconsistency, and their farm system remains one of the deepest in baseball. The Marlins could leverage Alcántara’s upside and contract status to extract a package centered around top prospects.

Proposed Trade:

Article Continues Below

Miami Marlins receive:

Samuel Basallo, C/1B (Orioles’ No. 2 prospect, MLB Top 20 overall)

Jud Fabian, OF (Orioles’ No. 10 prospect)

Cade Povich, LHP

Baltimore Orioles receive:

Sandy Alcántara, RHP

This deal accomplishes several goals for Miami. Basallo, a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball, would immediately become the Marlins’ catcher of the future, addressing a position of long-term need. Fabian adds athleticism and upside to the outfield, while Povich provides a solid rotational piece to back the end of the rotation. The Orioles, meanwhile, acquire a frontline starter with ace potential and two years of control, boosting their playoff hopes.

For Miami, the trade is about maximizing value before Alcántara’s struggles further erode his trade stock. Even with his rough start, his track record and contract make him a rare commodity. The Marlins would add a blue-chip bat in Basallo, giving them a potential All-Star to build around, while also deepening their system with two more high-upside pieces.

For Baltimore, the move is a calculated risk. The Orioles have the prospect depth to absorb the loss of Basallo and others, and Alcántara’s upside is precisely what they need to stabilize a shaky rotation. If he bounces back, they gain a playoff-caliber ace at a below-market price for multiple seasons.

Trading Sandy Alcántara would mark the end of an era in Miami, but it’s a necessary step for a franchise still searching for sustained relevance. The Marlins’ recent trades have stocked the system with intriguing talent, lefty Thomas White, shortstop Starlyn Caba, and others, but the organization needs more impact bats and arms to return to contention. Moving Alcántara now, when his contract still holds significant value, is the bold move that could reshape the Marlins for years to come.