Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon endured a night no player wants to experience. In Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to the San Diego Padres, the 25-year-old committed three critical errors and was visibly emotional before being pulled from the game.

Despite the errors, Simon's reaction has emerged as a powerful display of maturity and resilience. Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning after a night to reflect, Simon offered insight into his mindset — one grounded in humility and uplifted by encouragement. As reported by MLB.com’s Jason Foster and Christina De Nicola, Simon addressed the emotional moment with clarity and perspective.

“Just keep your head up,” Simon said. “Doesn't matter what happened, just that's the past, turn the page, and tomorrow is another day.”

For a Marlins rookie thrown into the spotlight, his response speaks volumes. Simon emphasized that he’s trying to enjoy the game, help his team, and learn from each experience.

Teammates quickly rallied around him, offering their full support. Marlins starter Max Meyer, who was on the mound during Simon’s rough fourth inning, didn’t hesitate to comfort his visibly frustrated teammate.

“I said, ‘I know you're not trying to do any of that behind me… I’m not going to hold anything behind him.’”

Support also came from around the league. Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. acknowledged the difficulty of Simon’s night and emphasized that baseball’s humbling nature is something every player experiences — and never escapes.

“Everyone who's won a Gold Glove or Platinum Glove has had one of those nights,” Tatis said. “I definitely know he's a great player.”

Manager Clayton McCullough stood behind Simon’s character, saying the moment was part of growing in a tough game. That kind of MLB player support — from opponents, teammates, and coaches — is invaluable for a player still adjusting to the big leagues.

Simon didn’t appear in Wednesday’s series finale, but the Marlins still believe in their rookie. How he handles this moment could define his early development — and so far, his attitude shows he’s built to respond.