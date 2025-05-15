The Miami Marlins have become one of MLB’s most unpredictable teams at the trade deadline, often acting early and decisively to reshape their roster. After last season’s flurry of moves-including the headline-grabbing Luis Arraez deal, the Marlins are expected to be active again as July approaches. With the team being somewhat competitive in the early going this season but still facing long-term questions about depth and star power, Miami’s front office will be evaluating the market for impact additions. Here are three early trade targets the Marlins should pursue ahead of the 2025 deadline, each of whom could address a critical need and help accelerate the club’s retooling process.

Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox is emerging as one of the most intriguing trade targets for teams looking to add before the deadline. The 27-year-old center fielder was widely expected to be moved during the offseason, but a disappointing 2024 campaign-marked by a .657 OPS and just 14 home runs in 100 games-diminished his trade value and kept him in Chicago a bit longer. Despite a slow start to 2025, Robert remains a tantalizing talent: he’s tied for the MLB lead with 15 stolen bases, ranks among the league leaders in walks, and continues to provide solid defense in center field.

For the Marlins, Robert represents the kind of high-upside, controllable player who could anchor their outfield for years. Miami’s outfield mix has been in flux since trading Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr., and the team has lacked a true five-tool threat. Robert’s speed, power potential, and defensive range would immediately upgrade the Marlins’ lineup and outfield defense. While his recent offensive struggles are a concern, Miami’s player development staff-widely praised for recent improvements, could see Robert as a prime candidate for a change of scenery bounce-back. Acquiring Robert would likely require a package of young pitching and at least one top-100 prospect, but the Marlins have shown a willingness to make bold moves for controllable stars.

Tyler O’Neill

Another name drawing early trade buzz is Tyler O’Neill, the Baltimore Orioles’ slugging outfielder. O’Neill has been a fixture in trade rumors recently due to the slumping Orioles, he is a prime candidate to be moved before the deadline. O’Neill’s calling card is his power-he clubbed 29 home runs in 2024 and remains a threat to go deep every time he’s at the plate. He also brings above-average defense in left field and enough athleticism to handle right field in a pinch.

For the Marlins, O’Neill would fill a glaring need for a right-handed power bat and a reliable corner outfielder. Miami’s offense has lacked thump since dealing Josh Bell and De La Cruz, and O’Neill’s presence would provide much-needed protection for the heart of the order. While he’s not as dynamic as Robert, O’Neill’s combination of power and defense would give the Marlins a steady, veteran presence. His contract status, likely a rental or short-term commitment, means the acquisition cost could be lower than for a player with multiple years of control. Miami could use its surplus of young arms or a mid-tier prospect to get a deal done, making O’Neill a realistic and impactful target.

Paul Blackburn

With so much focus on the Marlins’ offense, it’s easy to overlook the need for stability in the starting rotation, especially after trading away arms like Jesús Luzardo and Trevor Rogers. Paul Blackburn of the New York Mets is an ideal target for a team seeking veteran innings and leadership. Blackburn, 31, has quietly emerged as a reliable mid-rotation starter, posting a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the past two seasons while pitching deep into games. While he is working his way back into the Mets' rotation after being on the injured list, there could be a way for the Marlins to pry him away, as they currently have a logjam with their current starting five rotation.

Adding Blackburn would give the Marlins a dependable, experienced starter to pair with their younger arms and help absorb innings down the stretch. His presence would also allow Miami to be more strategic with the development of their pitching prospects, rather than rushing them into high-leverage roles. For the Marlins, acquiring Blackburn would not only solidify the rotation but also provide a mentor for the next wave of Miami pitchers.

As the 2025 trade deadline approaches, the Miami Marlins are positioned to be one of the most interesting teams to watch. Whether they pursue a dynamic outfielder like Luis Robert Jr., a power bat such as Tyler O’Neill, or a steady rotation presence like Paul Blackburn, each of these targets would address a specific need and help the Marlins remain competitive in both the short and long term. With a front office unafraid to make bold moves, Miami’s next blockbuster could be just around the corner.