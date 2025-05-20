Miami Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara is hoping to take his talent to the World Baseball Classic. Alcantara is hoping to pitch in the 2026 event for the Dominican Republic, per Fish on First.

“I'm here. So if they want to call me, I'm ready,” Alcantara said.

The hurler is reportedly hoping to return to the classic, following his experience throwing in the 2023 event. He pitched for his team in a game against Venezuela.

“It was an incredible experience,” Alcantara added. “A lot of fans, especially latin fans. It's something that makes you feel more comfortable and gives you more energy. I think everything was great last WBC and hopefully I can have another opportunity.”

Alcantara said there was nothing about that experience he did not like.

“I think everything in general,” he added, about what stood out to him. “The chemistry, the players that you meet there and the fun that you have. Playing the same sport that lot of all star players participate in is cool, so it's something that makes me feel even happier.”

There are several Major League Baseball players setting up gigs for the 2026 WBC. Team USA's roster for instance is already getting filled out. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes announced he is joining the club that already has named New York Yankee Aaron Judge the captain.

Alcantara, meanwhile, is back from injury and pitching for the Marlins this year. Miami is struggling with a 19-27 record.

Sandy Alcantara is trying to get his groove back for the Marlins

Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. He is showing off his rust this year, as the hurler holds a 7.99 ERA. The Marlins ace has a 2-6 record this season while appearing in nine games.

Before getting hurt, Alcantara was a star in MLB. He finished the 2022 season with a 14-9 overall record, and a 2.28 ERA. That season he was named the National League Cy Young award winner. He is also a two-time All-Star.

Alcantara's career has been sidetracked, when he was required to receive Tommy John surgery. That left him out of the entire 2024 campaign. It has been a long road back for the veteran pitcher, but he is grateful for each and every experience.

“Everything feels great,” Alcantara before the 2025 season, per the Miami Herald. “My arm is good. I can’t wait to be out there.”

It appears that it will only be a matter of time before Alcantara receives that call for the 2026 classic.