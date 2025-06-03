There's no doubt that the most disappointing aspect of the Miami Marlins' season has been Sandy Alcantara and his performance this season, even though he is coming off Tommy John surgery. While trade rumors have surrounded the Marlins' ace, and fans don't see Alcantara getting better, manager Clayton McCullough disagrees wholeheartedly.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, McCullough would speak on Alcantara and how his resurgence this season is “coming.” He made sure to mention how it's the “natural” process for a pitcher to struggle out of the gate after an injury that kept Alcantara out for a significant amount of time.

“I'm going to keep saying with Sandy, it's coming,” McCullough said. “The lack of success right now, at this point, is just kind of attributed to just like the command of the ball and just not throwing and executing as well as he was pre-injury, which is natural and normal for I think everyone who goes through this. It's a time thing. It's going to come. I think it's his command and location of pitches is going to be probably the last thing to come. But it's coming.”

Alcantara currently has an 8.47 ERA with a 2-7 record and 40 strikeouts.

Marlins manager is confident in Sandy Alcantara's resurgence 

With the Marlins pitcher in Alcantara dominating the trade talk, he looks to get back on track in regards to his outings. Though when hearing from McCullough, it shouldn't be too long until we see a renaissance.

“I think his bullpen yesterday was outstanding, the velocity is there,” McCullough said. “I think some of the finish on the pitches at the end is the last thing that's going to aid in the final part there, from being able to locate at the high level that he and everyone's accustomed to.”

“So it's coming with Sandy,” McCullough continued. “And he believes that, and he's not backed away from the difficulties at the early season has brought, and he's just kept working, like he has, and believing that this thing is going to, it's going to turn around for him.”

Miami is 23-35 as they have two games left in their current series against the Colorado Rockies, which continues Tuesday.