Sandy Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery that kept him out for the entirety of the 2024 season. Now that he is back on the mound, the former Cy Young winner continues to search for a way back to his former glory. The Miami Marlins' ace is one of the biggest names that could be moved at this year's trade deadline, according to Major League Baseball Insider Jon Heyman.

There are plenty of teams that could be interested in Alcantara, including the Baltimore Orioles. Teams on the brink of contention could view the 29-year-old as the key to their starting rotation moving forward. His 8.47 ERA is a rough sight, but Alcantara might just need a change of scenery in order to rebound.

Heyman is surprised that Alcantara's name has dominated this year's trade deadline rumors.

“You know what, the one people are still talking about is Alcantara, which is a little shocking,” said Heyman. “He's an absolute gamer, former Cy Young winner, still has the stuff, as scouts will tell you.”

Alcantara's return to the Marlins after recovering from Tommy John surgery has been a long road. The team is at the bottom of the National League East yet again. However, they could have a big role to play in this year's trade deadline.

The MLB Insider believes that if he can get his command back, he could be an asset.

“I think teams, scouts feel like this guy will be back by the time of the trade deadline and that's the guy that's most being talked about,” Heyman said about Miami's ace.

The Orioles aren't the only team looking to add another starting arm to their rotation. Almost half the league will be in the playoffs, giving more teams than ever motivation to make moves to improve their roster. Alcantara is one of the bigger trade chips on the table.

He might not be the pitcher he once was, but veterans have come back from surgery and been dominant. Chris Sale is proof that a pitcher can recover and put together a Cy Young campaign.

Alcantara awaits a call from the Dominican Republic to join them for the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of their starters. Until then will continue to work his way back to his top form. However, he could be in for a change of scenery before the season is over.