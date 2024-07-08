The MLB Trade Deadline is coming up quickly. Within the next few weeks, there will be plenty of question marks as teams figure out whether to buy or sell. The Miami Marlins are almost guaranteed to be sellers due to their 32-58 record, which is tied for worst in the National League along with the Colorado Rockies.

A couple of trade options for the Marlins include Tanner Scott and Jazz Chisholm Jr, and those talks got a big update, per Craig Mish of The Miami Herald. Mish mentioned that Scott, the lone All-Star for the Marlins, is likely to be traded.

‘The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention. The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify. Miami and Baltimore had talks during the offseason about Jesus Luzardo so the Marlins have clearly done their homework on the O’s farm system. About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon, but for now he will wear a Marlins jersey next Tuesday night at the mid-summer classic in Arlington.'

The Marlins reliever has a 6-5 record with a 1.42 ERA and 13 saves, so teams searching for some closer help could inquire about Scott, especially with him being on an expiring deal.

Marlins could also trade away Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The other big name involved in trade discussions for the Marlins is Jazz Chisholm Jr. The longtime Marlin is now drawing plenty of trade interest as he has a .255 average with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. After the Marlins traded away Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres earlier this season, it looks more and more likely that Chisholm will also be deadly, per Craig Mish.

‘There is a growing belief Chisholm will be traded. Chisholm has put together his healthiest season to-date, producing at the top of the lineup, and teams are taking notice. Believe it or not this is the first time there has been genuine interest in Chisholm as injuries, and his personality have kept other clubs wondering what they would be getting in return. It looks like Miami is very much listening, and he could certainly help a team in need with his power/speed combination. The Seattle Mariners are a team that could use a bat, and should be a club to watch if the Marlins strike a deal for him. The Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates are also clubs that could have interest. Don’t rule out a trade to a team also out of contention as the belief is Chisholm could be traded this winter, so perhaps doing a deal now gets him before that door opens completely.'

The Marlins have also drawn interest in Jesus Luzardo, although an injury to the pitcher might make teams a bit more hesitant.

The MLB Trade Deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on July 30, so things should start to heat up over the next few weeks.