The Oakland Athletics sold off a lot of their star players after the 2021 season. And the results of that fire sale were clear to see in 2022, as the team finished with 102 losses.

Perhaps the managerial change had some effect. Bob Melvin departed the team to become the manager of the San Diego Padres prior to the season. In his place is former Athletics outfielder Mark Kotsay.

Kotsay enters his second season as manager of the A’s and has his work cut out for him. Many expect the team to once again finish near the bottom of the American League, and it’s easy to see why given their roster.

However, Oakland has its eyes on the future. So, let’s examine that future, and take a look at some potential stars of tomorrow. Here are three Oakland Athletics prospects to watch in MLB spring training.

3. Oakland Athletics catcher Daniel Susac

Susac, a former Arizona Wildcat, is the 11th-best prospect in the organization, according to The Athletic. Oakland selected him in the first round last year, but his pro debut left something to be desired.

Scouts who saw him questioned his hitting and his defense. His coverage of the outside of the plate doesn’t seem sustainable, though he does show promising power. He is not bad as a bad ball hitter, either.

Susac is young enough that things can come around for him. He has a chance to make a good impression on the team’s higher-ups, and maybe raise his stock in the eyes of those within the organization.

2. Oakland Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof

Gelof is the second-best prospect in the Oakland farm system. The team drafted him in 2021 out of West Virginia, and he rose quickly through the ranks a year ago.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gelof began in Double-A in 2022, despite having just 36 games of pro ball under his belt. A torn labrum caused him to miss time and struggle in his return. However, the 22-year-old still earned a late-season promotion to Triple-A.

Health will be the main question for Gelof moving forward. If he can stay healthy, 2022 can be a very good season for him. A healthy season could also put him back on track toward a major league promotion if he hits as well as he did before the labrum injury.

If Gelof can put in a big spring training performance this year, it’ll go a long way to proving some of his doubters wrong. He is a name any Athletics fan should keep an eye on this year and beyond.

1. Oakland Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom

Soderstrom is the top-ranked prospect in the Athletics farm system heading into the season. The 21-year-old is a former first-round pick in 2020 and has the making of a future slugger.

Soderstrom began the year at High-A Lansing last season, where he started slow. However, he soon caught fire, and eventually made it all the way to Triple-A by the end of the season.

A thumb injury in April forced a move from catcher to first base. He projects much better at first base than behind the plate, so expect him to play there if he makes the majors this season.

Soderstrom is definitely a hitter first and a fielder second. He has the tools to hit 30 home runs a season while maintaining a decent average. The 21-year-old likely isn’t winning a Gold Glove, no matter his position.

A great performance in Spring Training could serve well in fast-tracking his rise to the major leagues. Only time will tell if 2022 is the year Soderstrom makes his big league debut.