The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.

Roman had a successful stint as the Ravens offensive coordinator, and he played a big role in Lamar Jackson’s MVP campaign in 2019. But over time, Roman’s ideas became stale, and that was seen more than ever during the second half of Baltimore’s 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, the Ravens decided it was time to part ways with Roman on Thursday, and fired him after four seasons.

This is just another issue the Ravens have to deal with this offseason, with the main one being finding a way to keep Lamar Jackson with the Ravens for the long-term future. Getting Jackson a new offensive coordinator who could help him take the next step forward in his game could help convince him to stick around, so let’s take a look at three coaches who should be considered for the Ravens offensive coordinator position.

3. Bobby Slowik

The San Francisco 49ers always seem to be creating some of the hottest new coaching candidates across the league, and the 2022 season was certainly no different. Their offense has been one of the best in the league despite the fact they are down to their third-string quarterback, and they don’t have an offensive coordinator.

One of the big reasons for that success is Bobby Slowik, who spent the 2022 season with the 49ers as their offensive passing game coordinator. Slowik has played a big role in keeping San Fran’s offense up and running, even with 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy under center, and that has certainly caught the eye of many teams throughout the league.

Slowik is a young coach, and he doesn’t have any experience as an offensive coordinator before. But the Ravens need new, fresh ideas, and Slowik has turned the 49ers offense into a machine that cannot be slowed down, even with their third-string quarterback. Now just imagine what he could do with Jackson at the center of his offensive game plan. This would be an unexpected move, but it could end up being fruitful for the Ravens.

2. Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson might be one of the most underrated aspects of the Philadelphia Eagles breakout campaign in 2022. A lot has gone right for Philadelphia, but the emergence of Jalen Hurts as a legit MVP candidate has largely come from nowhere, and while getting him a star wide receiver in A.J. Brown certainly helped, Johnson deserves a lot of credit as well.

That’s because, after spending a decade as a college coach, Johnson has spent the past two seasons as the Eagles quarterbacks coach, working hand-in-hand with Hurts. Johnson also helped Dak Prescott become one of the most unexpected starting quarterbacks in the NFL, as he was the quarterbacks coach for Mississippi State in Prescott’s final two collegiate seasons.

Whereas Slowik doesn’t have experience as an offensive coordinator, Johnson does, as he worked in such a role with Utah and Houston during his college days. Johnson has the expertise of the quarterback position to help Jackson take the next step forward as a passer, and if you want to keep him around, you may as well get him an offensive coordinator that would be tailored to help him improve, which is exactly what Johnson would be.

1. Joe Brady

Joe Brady has had a bit of an interesting coaching career, but it’s clear that he is a brilliant offensive mind when he finds himself in the right situation. He flamed out as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, but he’s also found a home as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL, as Brady spent the 2022 season working with Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills.

Brady’s NFL coaching credentials aren’t exactly the greatest the league has ever seen, but he played a big role in turning LSU into an offensive powerhouse in 2019 when he was their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. His West Coast offensive style of playcalling can be extremely effective when utilized properly, and the Ravens may be the perfect team for him.

For Jackson and the offense, any new ideas are good ideas, and Brady’s concepts could be precisely what they need to open things back up on offense. The Ravens definitely need to get some playmakers to help Jackson out, but getting him an offensive wizard like Brady would help too, and it feels like he would be the best possible offensive coordinator candidate for Baltimore with Roman out of the picture.