Sunday night marked the end of the Baltimore Ravens’ season, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, Tyler Huntley was under center after Lamar Jackson failed to recover from his knee injury in time for the playoffs. After the team refused to give him a guaranteed five-year deal before the campaign began, the versatile QB may now hit free agency. Or the Ravens will be smart and lock down their franchise cornerstone. Regardless of the decision, Jackson clearly put the front office on notice Monday with a cryptic message on his IG story. Or so it seems.

“When you have something good,” Jackson posted. “you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

What else could Lamar be talking about? It has to be his extension saga with Baltimore. It was clear the former MVP wanted to stay put, but the Ravens wouldn’t commit to him in the offseason.

Lamar Jackson missed the final six games of the season with the PCL sprain but still had a respectable year, completing 62.3% of his passes for 2,243 yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and seven picks. The ex-Louisville standout also led the Ravens in rushing yards with 764.

Despite his injury history, there is no question Baltimore will try to negotiate a new deal. The question is, will Jackson even be interested in doing so, or is he done with this franchise? Based on his message on social media, it’s evident the signal-caller has second thoughts about his future with the team that drafted him. While we don’t know if that’s the case for sure, it undoubtedly seems like it.