Somebody tell Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple not to check Twitter for at least maybe a couple more hours, with NFL fans still having fun on social media at his expense, particularly over his blown coverage of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter.

It wasn’t really a massive juke from Robinson, but it was all he needed to absolutely fake out Apple and burn the Bengals’ secondary for an easy 41-yard touchdown. That touchdown plus the extra point afterward from Justin Tucker tied the score at 17-17.

Eli Apple got cooked pic.twitter.com/Vo4F9xPw4i — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 16, 2023

ELI APPLE GOT COOKED pic.twitter.com/mnHa6v5o0v — hall of fame dame 🇳🇬 (@DameDiggity) January 16, 2023

Demarcus Robinson seeing Eli Apple line up against him: pic.twitter.com/K4dFeTDALM — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 16, 2023

We’ve seen a lot of low points from Eli Apple but getting sauced up by Demarcus Robinson has to be the lowest. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 16, 2023

ELI APPLE IS TRASH!!! — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) January 16, 2023

Fortunately for Eli Apple and the Bengals, that poor coverage against Robinson did not end up costing them the game. Sam Hubbard would later break the tie in the fourth quarter with an incredible fumble recovery touchdown that went for 98 yards to put the Bengals ahead for good.

Perhaps Apple was also not feeling 100% during that Demarcus Robinson play, as he earlier exited the game temporarily with an apparent injury, albeit a non-serious one. In any case, the Bengals can’t afford to have that kind of breakdown defensively going forward, especially since they are about to face the high-flying offense of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend.

The 27-year-old Eli Apple, who was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016, has been with the Bengals since 2021. He is set to hit the free-agent market at the end of this season. In 15 games for the Bengals in the 2022 NFL regular season, Apple recorded zero interceptions and eight passes defended.