By the midpoint of June, it wasn't looking good for the San Diego Padres. After losing a series to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 19, they were nine games back in the National League West and had lost 11 of their last 18. However, since then, they've won eight of their last 11.

Living in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers hasn't been easy for the Padres, who are currently in second place, 8.5 games back of first at 46-43. But going in the Padres' favor is what has been a bad National League division overall. Currently, the Padres have not only the sixth-best record in the NL but are also one of only seven teams with a winning record. That's good enough to give them the final Wild Card spot.

But this is the time of year to make improvements, namely making notable additions to the roster before the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30.

The Padres were making trades even before the trade deadline was being mentioned this season. In early May, the team made a trade with the Miami Marlins that brought in Luis Arraez. That was obviously a big move then, acquiring one of the most consistent hitters in the game. But the Padres obviously had to pay for it.

In exchange for Arraez, the Padres sent their No. 6, 9, and 13 prospects to Miami, which is a significant haul. And who can forget even before the Arraez trade, San Diego traded with the Chicago White Sox for pitcher Dylan Cease for their No. 5, 7, and 8 prospects? Luckily, the team has a top farm system (No. 4) and could afford such deals. But what if they are buying in again before the deadline? Who could be on the trade block next? Let's take a look.

Nothing may be off the table for the Padres at the MLB Trade Deadline

The Padres have already traded away six of their top 15 prospects, with five of those in the top 10. So, I'd say just about any prospect is up for grabs if the talent is right, especially if the Padres believe it could give them any sort of advantage over the rival Dodgers. But we've seen this team leverage the future for the present before and then make nothing of it.

Rumor has it that the White Sox liked the trade with the Padres so much back in March that they are looking into doing it again. They're probably just one of the teams that are set to sell before the end of the trade deadline that see how aggressive the Padres are, knowing they're willing to come off top prospects.

That means top prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, could be on the trade block. Salas was considered the No. 1 international prospect last season. At just 18 years old, he's already skipped both complex leagues and was playing Single-A ball for Lake Elsinore last season. Currently, he finds himself at High-A level with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, slashing just .195/.300/.274 in 65 games.

The Padres' No. 2 prospect is left-hander Robby Snelling, who finds himself in Double-A San Antonio. The 22-year-old was drafted back in 2022 as he continued to move his way through the ranks. However, he's had a bit of a setback season. In 14 appearances and 66 innings pitched, he's sporting just a 2-8 record, 6.14 ERA, with 56 strikeouts, 29 walks, allowing hitters a .303 average against him.

Looking at the rest of the Padres' farm, at least with projected ETAs within the next two years, this is a bit of a problem with some of their top prospects, as they're all having challenging seasons. Though, No. 8 prospect outfielder Homer Bush Jr. is having a solid season in High-A (.257/.359/.325). The speedster has scored 40 runs this season, stealing 37 bases.