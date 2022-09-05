AEW kicked off their All Out pay-per-view with a very intriguing Casino Ladder Match. The winner of this match earned themselves a future AEW World Championship match.

Each of the match’s previously announced competitors entered the match, as we all expected. However, right before the Joker, who some expected to win, entered the ring, the match was flipped on its head.

A bunch of men dressed in all black and covering their faces hit the ring. They began attacking the previously announced competitors, taking them out of the match.

One man climbed the ladder and retrieved the poker chip hanging above the ring. He took his mask off and revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway.

As the other men took their masks off, revealing themselves to be various wrestlers Hathaway has recruited over the last few weeks, the Joker came out.

It was a man, also dressed in black, wearing a white and black devil’s mask. Hathaway handed the poker chip to the Joker, allowing him to win. They teased taking the mask off, but decided against it and left the ring.

With no clarification on who this person is, here are three potential options as to who the man under the Joker’s mask could be.

3 people who could be under the Joker’s mask at AEW All Out

3) Tony Nese

One potential option is Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete has been involved in a bit of a tag team with Josh Woods but may have been convinced by Hathaway to be the leader of an entire faction.

Nese, a former WWE talent, made his AEW debut in October 2021. The company hyped him up as “one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling” at the time.

However, The Premier Athlete is not a top guy. He challenged for the TNT Championship in his first match but has yet to reach similar heights since his debut.

This could be a way to give Nese a huge push up the card. He has the look to be a top guy and is an incredibly talented worker in the ring. With a gifted talker on the mic like Hathaway, Nese could become a true star in the wrestling industry.

2) Shawn Spears

The curious case of Shawn Spears has not been solved yet. His last match on AEW television came on May 25 in a steel cage match against Wardlow. He lost that match in a tad under seven minutes.

Spears joined AEW in the early years of the company’s history. He had one of the first truly memorable moments in AEW, turning heel on Cody Rhodes with a wicked steel chair shot to the head at Fyter Fest 2019.

The closest Spears has been to a title match came during the TNT Championship tournament to crown its first champion. He lost in the first round.

There has been no explanation for his absence, and he is still listed on the AEW roster page. This could be a major way to reintroduce him to the company’s audience. Potentially with a new look and a new attitude.

Spears has often seemed like an afterthought throughout his time in AEW. Not in terms of his usage. He’s been a part of some of the company’s biggest feuds. However, he’s always played second fiddle in those appearances. This could be a way of pushing The Chairman to the forefront of AEW.

1) MJF

Let’s be honest: this is, by far, the most likely option. It may sound conspiratorial or like a massive reach, but hold one for a second before you reach that conclusion.

MJF’s major gripe the last time he spoke on AEW TV had to do with the ex-WWE guys coming in and taking spots. He decried those guys couldn’t “lace my goddamn boots.”

The main event AEW World Championship match features two ex-WWE guys. The World Champion Jon Moxley defends against the hometown Chicago man CM Punk.

MJF has a history with both competitors. His only AEW World Championship shot came against Moxley. Furthermore, that match occurred at All Out 2020.

This past year saw MJF and Punk have one of the best feuds of the year. It culminated at Revolution in early March, with Punk picking up the victory in a Dog Collar match.

However, the two main eventers aren’t the only ones who MJF has a history with. On the independent scene, none other than Stokely Hathaway managed the Salt of the Earth.

All of that creates the perfect storm to bring MJF back into the fold. And it’s the best way to do it. MJF left the company as an agent of chaos, and this reintroduces him as an agent of chaos.