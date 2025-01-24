This is a big one for the Philadelphia Eagles, and you just know they're going to lean on all-world running back Saquon Barkley in this NFC Championship Game matchup against the Washington Commanders.

It makes too much sense not to. Barkley had a season for the ages in 2024, with 345 carries for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The great Eric Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards in 1984 and had the Eagles not held out their starters in the final game against the New York Giants this season, there's a real chance Barkley would be the NFL's single-season leading rusher right now. He was just 100 yards short, which is incredible.

That's all “should have” and “could have” that will make great banter on Philly sports radio for the offseason, but Barkley came out with a vengeance in the playoffs and has rushed the Eagles right up to the doorstep of Super Bowl 59.

He rushed 25 times for 119 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card and then followed that up with a dominant 205-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles are going to rely on him one more time as the Commanders come into town — a team that gave up 137.5 yards per game on the ground, which was third worst in the NFL, mind you — but several other players not named Barkley will have to step up as well for the Eagles to win this one.

Eagles need a big game from QB Jalen Hurts

The Commanders are going to do everything they can to stop Barkley. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank because that's the only chance they have of winning this game.

As such, the Eagles need to get the constant threat of a passing game from Hurts. If that's not clicking, we know Hurts can also be dangerous with his feet, as his tough 44-yard touchdown run against the Rams proved.

One way or the other, Hurts has to be a star in this one for the Eagles, because the Commanders won't be able to slow down both him and Barkley.

Hurts been a bit banged up as of late and hasn't thrown for over 200 yards since December 15 in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in that one while also adding a rushing touchdown.

If Hurts can have that kind of game in the NFC Champions game, the Commanders will be toast.

DeVonta Smith must break the game wide open for the Eagles

Part of what will help make Hurts successful against the Commanders is if DeVonta Smith can break open the game a few times via the deep passing attack.

Smith averaged 12.3 yards per catch this season, but he has game-breaking potential.

He caught 11-of-12 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the aforementioned game against the Steelers in the regular season. He followed that up a few weeks later with six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith is a big-time catalyst for this Eagles' passing offense, so he'll need to be able to put up a few big-time plays.

Zack Baun can neutralize Jayden Daniels for the Eagles

The Detroit Lions found out that Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels can be a lot to handle thanks to his dual-threat nature. He threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the Commanders' upset win over the Lions while also rushing 16 times for 51 yards on 3.2 yards per carry.

Those aren't huge rushing numbers, but they are enough to help an offense move the chains.

If the Eagles can neutralize the threat of Daniels as a runner, that will go a long way toward slowing down Washington's offense. For as composed as he's looked, Daniels is a rookie quarterback, mind you. He did throw nine interceptions this season and he hasn't thrown one yet in the playoffs, so he could be due for one.

A strong inside linebacker can shut a young quarterback like Daniels down in a hurry in a big game like this, and Zack Baun certainly qualifies for the role in this case.

He notched 93 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception this season. He has 14 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, and two passes defended in these playoffs.

It takes a star on defense to stop a star on offense, which is why the Eagles need Baun to have another big game.