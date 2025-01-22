The Philadelphia Eagles are just one game away from the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is gearing up for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday that will decide who represents the conference in Super Bowl 59. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni just gave a positive injury update on two important players.

QB Jalen Hurts will be out with his teammates for Philadelphia's walk-through practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hurts is dealing with a knee injury but is healthy enough to practice with his teammates ahead of this weekend's big game.

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell will also participate in the walk-through practice. The rookie defensive back is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Hurts has been banged up throughout the 2024 season. He suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed a handful of games, which put his availability for the playoffs into question. Thankfully, he was able to play against the Packers and Rams.

Hurts suffered his knee injury during the second half of last weekend's victory against the Rams. He appeared to be limited throughout the rest of the game.

It is a great sign that Hurts is able to return to practice. Since the Eagles are not holding him out of practice, it is safe to assume he will be ready to play against the Commanders on Sunday.

The Eagles need their starting quarterback, but he does not have to play hero ball to get Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. Hurts has only thrown for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. That includes the last two playoff games.

Philadelphia has leaned into their strength as a running team in 2024. The addition of Saquon Barkley has taken this offense to another level, allowing them to dominate opposing teams without throwing the ball 40 times a game.

If the Eagles keep doing what they've been doing, they'll have a great shot to make the Super Bowl.

Eagles vs. Commanders kicks off at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.