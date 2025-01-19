Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had yet another monster game during the 28-22 win against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and his second long touchdown run, which was for 78 yards, had players, fans and media members going wild.

Barkley carried the ball 26 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns, gashing the Rams for the second time this season. Given the elements and snow that fell throughout the game, Barkley was arguably the Eagles' most important player in the win, with Jalen Carter on defense also making a huge impact.

After that second touchdown run, Barkley's former New York Giants teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“So fknnn proud of that boy!!! Since day one the illesttt I seeen put on cleats, that's on my soul @saquon” wrote Barkley's former teammate, Odell Beckham Jr.

Barkley and Beckham only spent one year together with the Giants, but it is apparent that the two still have admiration for each other. Other media members chimed in on Barkley's performance as well.

“How can you not be happy for Saquon Barkley? What a season.” wrote Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“SAQGONNNNNNNNNNNNN BARKLEY” wrote Pat McAfee.

“Saquon Barkley continues a magical season. What an absolute difference maker,” wrote Jonathan Jones of CBS.

“Saquon home run #2. Unreal player,” wrote Cam Marino.

To make matters worse for Giants fans, former pass rusher, Justin Tuck, chimed in on X as well.

“And we couldn't pay this man ?” Tuck wrote.

The Eagles now move on to the NFC Championship and will host the division rival Washington Commanders with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It will be worth monitoring the weather for this game, as the elements had a great impact on the Rams game. Jalen Hurts was also hobbled during the game, and of course, last time these two teams played, the Commanders came out on top after Hurts left the game with a concussion.