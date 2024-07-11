It looks like other Tampa Bay Buccaneers seasons in recent years, minus the Tom Brady ones. Maybe the team could win more games than it loses. This year it probably depends on whether Baker Mayfield is decent. Ho-hum. But why not spice it up? Here are three potential trade candidates as the Buccaneers enter the 2024 training camp.

At the top of the list is veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin. He’s joined by running back Chase Edmonds and linebacker Randy Gregory, who is involved in a lawsuit against the NFL.

Why would Bucs consider dealing WR Chris Godwin?

First, let’s consider the elephant in the room. Do you trade a receiver who has caught 98, 104 and 83 passes over the last three seasons and topped 1,000 yards each time?

Yes, if the deal is right. It always comes down to that, right? In other words, the Bucs wouldn’t try to get rid of Godwin. But they would try to improve the team as a whole.

Also, Godwin’s contract plays a role. He enters the third and final year of his contract, where he will command $27.5 million. And the Bucs could replace him with third-round pick Jalen McMillan, who drew praise from Bucs’ assistant general manager Joh Spytek.

“He's a natural receiver,” Spytek said. “He plays like the game makes sense to him. His route running is very, very fluid. We talked to several DBs throughout the process. When you asked them, ‘Who's the hardest cover that you had all year?' Several of them mentioned him just because he's such a good athlete and (has) such a good feel for running routes. Like that combination makes him an extremely hard cover.”

So he's not Godwin, but much — much — less expensive. And trading Godwivn could bring legitimate help for the running game. The Bucs expect a lot from first-round pick Graham Barton (No. 26 overall). What if they dealt Godwin and brought in more offensive line help, or a more dynamic running back than Rachaad White?

These are the kind of things that would be possible if Godwin left the building via trade.

The biggest reason to keep Godwin is that 9-8 record thing. With him and Mike Evans as healthy elements of the wide receiver group, the Buccaneers should win some games. It’s not flashy, but being somewhat competitive for a playoff spot as the season winds down is still a thing. It sells tickets and such.

RB Chase Edmonds might move elsewhere

Drafting Bucky Irving out of Oregon in the fourth round didn’t take Edmonds completely out of the picture, but it didn’t help his cause for the 2024 season.

Irving brings potential to help turn around a running game that has been the league’s worst over the last two seasons at 82.9 yards per game. Irving didn’t blow scouts away with his NFL Combine work, but any kind of burst will be welcome in Tampa.

Edmonds is a six-year veteran who had his best moments in Arizona. In 2021 he rushed for 592 yards, although he only found the end zone twice. In Tampa last year, he managed only 176 yards behind that woeful run-blocking offensive line.

Certainly Edmonds isn’t going to bring anything fantastic via trade for the Buccaneers. But in the right package for a team looking for a veteran backup, it might make sense.

LB Randy Gregory's no-show becoming an issue

When you don’t show up for minicamp, and it’s not excused, and you haven’t exactly lit the NFL world on fire in recent years, then … well, you become a trade candidate.

Yes, Gregory is a depth piece for the Bucs. And, no, not many NFL teams will beat down Tampa Bay’s door to make a trade for the sometimes-troubled player. But maybe the Bucs cut bait and get what they can?

According to bucsreport.com, Gregory didn’t show up to a single OTA. He has been fined $100k for the absences. Gregory is currently involved in a lawsuit against the league, reportedly over his desire to get an exemption to use the banned substance THC.

If a trade doesn’t happen, the Bucs may part ways anyway. They drafted Chris Braswell in the second round. Braswell led the SEC in pressures in 2023, and is strong against the run. He will likely move into the starting lineup and the Bucs may not miss Gregory if they trade or cut him.

Tampa Bay boasts a current starting lineup of Yaya Diaby, K.J. Britt, Lavonte David and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at the linebacker position. Gregory is in the second-team mix with Braswell, J.J. Russell, and SirVocea Dennis. Overall, the group seems to be solid.