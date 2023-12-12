Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are strolling down memory lane, sharing memories of winning a Super Bowl.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reminiscing about what their time playing together in Florida meant to them. Brady and Gronkowski shared their thoughts about winning a Super Bowl together in Tampa Bay on Brady's “Let's Go” podcast, per FoxSports.

“I thought we rewarded that organization with a championship through a lot of hard work by our teammates,” Brady said on the podcast, broadcast on Sirius XM. “And we celebrated like no other.”

Gronkowski went on to agree with Brady about how much work was put into winning a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay went in to the NFC Playoffs for the 2020 season as a wild card team and became only the seventh wild card team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9 in that game. The team also reached the title game through winning three road games in the NFC Playoffs, a rare feat.

“Winning a Super Bowl solidified my happiness that I was, what's the word, like content with my career, happy with my career,” Gronkowski said. “Like, I don't have to look back at all like, man, I wish I went to another team, tried it out, saw what it was like.”

The two players are now retired from the league. Both finished their career as Buccaneers after playing several years before that with the New England Patriots. Brady would finish his career as arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, winning 7 Super Bowls along with 3 NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Gronkowski would retire after winning 4 Super Bowl rings.