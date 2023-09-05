The Ottawa Senators pushed for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season. That push began last summer with their work in NHL Free Agency. Ottawa brought veteran forward Claude Giroux home as part of their effort. And during the season, they traded for then-Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Unfortunately, things didn't work. Chychrun played just 12 games after the trade to Canada's capital city. Goaltender Cam Talbot struggled with injuries all year long. And the Senators missed the playoffs by a comfortable margin.

This season, Ottawa wants to avoid such a safe. However, the team had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Alex DeBrincat decided against staying long-term in Ottawa and was traded to his hometown Detroit Red Wings. Ottawa threw a bag at goalie Joonas Korpisalo in an attempt to solve their goaltending woes.

The overall point is that anything with the Senators is possible. Ottawa could emerge as a rising team in the Atlantic and push for postseason hockey once again. Or, they could fall out of contention and sell a few players at the trade deadline. With this in mind, here are three potential Senators trade candidates for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

Dominik Kubalik

Speaking of the DeBrincat trade, Kubalik came over from the Red Wings in that deal. Kubalik spent just one season in Hockeytown, scoring 20 goals and 45 points despite having his role limited as the season went along. In Ottawa, the 28-year-old should play a steady third-line role.

There is some upside to consider with Kubalik, as well. He broke into the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019-20, and made a statement by scoring 30 goals in his rookie season. With the Red Wings, the Czechian forward came within a single point of matching his career high of 46 points.

In the right situation, Kubalik could flirt with the 50-point mark. If that situation isn't with the Senators, Ottawa could very well trade him. He is on an expiring contract while making $2.5 million. This is an easy contract to stomach, especially if he continues chipping in 40-ish points a season.

Travis Hamonic

Hamonic hit the open market this summer but opted to return to the Senators on a two-year contract. The 13-year NHL veteran has played one and a half seasons with the Sens prior to this new deal. This season could end up being his last in the Canadian capital depending on how things unfold.

Hamonic should provide a stabilizing presence on Ottawa's third pair. His experience could be incredibly valuable to young defensemen such as Erik Brannstrom, Jacob Bernard-Docker, and Jake Sanderson. However, this experience could prove valuable elsewhere, as well.

The Senators have other young defensemen in the pipeline ready to make the NHL. If Ottawa falls out of playoff contention, the team could shop Hamonic around. The veteran blueliner represents a cheap depth option with over a decade of experience under his belt. Some team out there could be willing to pay something to have him in their dressing room.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Tarasenko is Ottawa's short-term replacement for Alex DeBrincat. Tarasenko signed with Ottawa on a one-year contract following rumors of him joining the Carolina Hurricanes. However, there is no guarantee the veteran sniper will remain with the Senators for the entire season.

Tarasenko has complete control over his future. The former Stanley Cup champion has a full no-trade clause in his contract. If Ottawa decides to pull the trigger, they need to find a team Tarasenko is willing to go to. This certainly raises some complications when trying to trade the veteran forward.

That said, it isn't impossible for them to figure something out. And regardless of the difficulty, Tarasenko could draw intense interest ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Especially if he finds his game again after a bit of a down season in 2022-23.