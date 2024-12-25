Although many analysts and fans alike had predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be victorious in their Week 16 matchup, their opponents had other plans. The Dallas Cowboys defended their home turf in a 26-24 win over the Bucs. The loss put the fate of Tampa Bay's postseason plans in the hands of other teams, most notably their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the upset defeat on the road, there are still many reasons for optimism. First off, the team is favored in their season-ending matchups at home against divisional rivals in the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers defeated both teams on the road earlier this season. Second, they are slowly getting back to full health. Saturday brought reports that veteran safety Jordan Whitehead's window to come off the IR had been opened, so if the team makes it to the postseason, then the safety can return to the team.

Other key factors play in the team's favor as well. The pass defense has had a rough go of it (they are currently ranked 30th in the NFL in that metric), but the play of rookie defensive back Tykee Smith, the team's third-round pick in this past April's draft, has been very encouraging. In fact, he's the top reason why Tampa Bay should not panic heading into the final two games of the season. Let's take a peek as to why that is.

1. Tykee Smith starting to make big impact in Buccaneers' secondary

The former Georgia Bulldog has been a revelation for the Bucs in their secondary, slotting in all over the field as the unit has been ravaged by injuries. The depth at both cornerback and safety was suspect entering the regular season. Since the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, it's only gotten worse. Smith has also been bit by the injury bug, missing five games. However, since his return to the lineup in the Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the rookie has resumed his strong start.

Only seven of his total 49 tackles have come in the last three weeks, but Smith has still been around the ball the majority of the time. He had his first career interception in the win over Vegas three weeks ago and also notched two defended passes. These last two matchups will be pivotal to the Bucs' success. If they win, then that is their best chance to get into the dance. Smith and the Tampa Bay defense have already seen their divisional opponents once this season. Can head coach Todd Bowles' unit rise to the occasion again?

2. Bucky Irving/Rachaad White duo pace Buccaneers' attack

Since losing top wide receiver Chris Godwin to a season-ending ankle injury, Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen has had to adapt. He's relied more on tight end Cade Otton and veteran stud receiver Mike Evans to make plays in the passing game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has utilized both weapons regularly. However, the emergence of rookie Bucky Irving at running back, as well as the comeback of veteran Rachaad White, have made the Buccaneers' backfield much deadlier.

Over the last month since returning from the bye, White has gained 277 of his 583 rushing yards over five games (an average of 55.4 per matchup) and scored two of his three rushing touchdowns. He's also thrived in the third down back role, catching 15 balls for 98 yards and two scores. His game-ending fumble on the Bucs' final drive was heartbreaking, but it was while he was trying to extend a play. An understandable yet gut-wrenching decision that the former Arizona State Sun Devil has to put behind him. White's veteran presence has also helped in the development of his primary backfield mate, Irving.

The Tampa Bay fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft, Irving has shown the explosiveness, balance and vision that had made him such a home run threat while with the Oregon Ducks. If he was still in Eugene this year, draft analysts and fans would likely mention him in the same breath as Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. Nevertheless, Irving has brought a strong sense of unpredictability to Coen's scheme and has thrived in a number of roles in the attack. With him and White backing up Mayfield, the veteran quarterback has taken an even bigger leadership role this year.

3. Baker. F***ing. Mayfield.

Just look at the image above. Come on now. Go ahead. Would you believe that this became a completed pass? If you didn't believe it, that would be understandable. After all, Mayfield is stumbling to the turf, flicking the ball into the air on a prayer. Who is the pass even going to? Well, that would be White. Unfortunately, the ending to that play sealed the Bucs' loss to the home occupants of AT&T Stadium Sunday evening.

Expand Tweet

“CHAOS! @DallasCowboys ball!” posted the NFL's official account on X (formerly Twitter) account right after the game-clinching play.

That never-give-up attitude, the fire inside, the willingness to try and do whatever it takes to win…. that is something that Mayfield's predecessor, Tom Brady, also gave Tampa Bay during his tenure in the Bay Area. That is something that Mayfield gives the Buccaneers now as well. Will it be enough to win these final two games and capture the NFC South once again? The gun-slinging former number one overall pick did it in his first season in red and pewter. Now, he's looking to top that performance with an even bigger encore.