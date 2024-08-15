The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted no time bouncing back from the Tom Brady years. Tampa Bay greatly exceeded expectations in 2023, winning the NFC South and a home playoff game. Now they've reloaded the roster and are ready to try and raise the bar again in 2024. They will need contributions from rookies like Tykee Smith if they're going to succeed.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has taken a real shine to rookie Tykee Smith. Winfield Jr. said that Smith is doing “a phenomenal job.”

“Especially picking up our defense,” Winfield Jr. said. “You know, it’s loaded. He’s doing a great job. He’s running with the ones, and getting things like that, so he’s picking up fast.”

The Buccaneers drafted Tykee Smith in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Smith played college football at West Virginia for a few seasons before transferring to Georgia. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 before declaring for the draft.

Smith is a hybrid defensive back who is currently a depth player at nickel cornerback. However, given his history of playing safety in college, he could provide some value in that capacity as well. This could give him an edge in earning a roster spot.

If Antoine Winfield Jr. thinks you're doing well, then you must be doing something right.

Buccaneers extended key offensive players this offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some serious investments in the future of their offense this offseason.

The team signed three of their core offensive players to contract extensions earlier this year.

First was QB Baker Mayfield. The veteran QB signed a one-year deal in 2023 that gave him a chance to earn the starting job and prove he could be the team's future. Mayfield did not disappoint, putting up over 4,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions in 2023. Tampa decided to reward Mayfield with a three-year, $100 million contract extension. It should keep him with the Buccaneers through 2026.

Next was WR Mike Evans. There was plenty of speculation that the star receiver could hit the open market and get one last big payday. However, he decided to stay home in Tampa on a two-year, $52 million extension. This was a slam dunk move by the Buccaneers as Evans is as reliable as they come. In fact, he's gone for at least 1,000 receiving yards in 10 straight seasons. It doesn't get more reliable than that.

Finally, there's offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Just a few weeks ago the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140 million contract extension. Wirfs is not only a fixture on the Buccaneers o-line but has established himself as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Expect him to finish his career in Tampa if the Buccaneers have anything to say about it.

We can't wait to see Tampa defend their NFC South title later this fall.