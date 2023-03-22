With 16 programs preparing for the next round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team has the look of an eventual NCAA champion.

Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga leads a roster enhanced by their transfer portal acquisitions has been a formidable opponent all season. Boasting a 27-7 record, 1st in the ACC, Miami has held a spot in the Top 25 rankings since Week 5.

Their high-quality play has only continued thus far through March Madness, with the Hurricanes notching a double-digit win over a Top 25 opponent in the second round in order to reach the 16.

Nonetheless, when assessing their chances of winning it all when compared to that of other teams, several factors stick out that are Miami’s favor.

3 reasons why Miami will win the NCAA Tournament

1. They have plenty of NBA-level talent

In past seasons, at any given time the Miami Hurricanes would have two or three players on the roster that talent evaluators could consider NBA-level players. This season, the Hurricanes have as much NBA-level talent as ever, with five or six players capable of making an impact at the next level.

The conversation could start with 2022-23 ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, a guard whose physical tools and shot-making ability could lead him playing a valuable role in the NBA. However, swingman Jordan Miller has the two-way impact and versatility that teams can project at the next level. Together, the duo averages 31.2 points and 2.7 steals per game.

Aside from Wong and Miller are myriad players who project to be shooting specialists, including Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar. Pack and Polar are the archetypal 3-point specialists at guard and can play 3-and-D roles in the NBA. Poplar, in particular, has a skillset and physical profile that should translate as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard that’s shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range and averaging 1.2 steals per game.

Norchad Omier, a throwback player with Dennis Rodman-esque impact, is just as important as the aforementioned players. Averaging 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game, Omier is masterful in his role as a dynamic defender and above-the-rim threat. In an era where it seems to be a forgotten skill, Omier’s dominance on the glass at just 6-foot-7 is also notable.

2. They’ve been here before

The last time that the Hurricanes made it to the Sweet 16 was in the 2021-22 season, when they advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual champion Kansas Jayhawks.

The fact that they’ve managed to repeat that feat bodes well for them. While the drama makes for great television, and demonstrates how no opponent should be underestimated, there is an intrinsic benefit to familiarity.

Pregame jitters are natural no matter how many times a player has went through warm-ups and readied themselves for tip-off. However, where a team like Florida Atlantic may have to overcome a heightened level of anxiety as a result of not having been in the NCAA Tournament since 2002, Miami has not only been dancing in March Madness multiple times but they’ve advanced to the Sweet 16 before. In fact, this is the Hurricanes fourth Sweet 16 appearance since Jim Larranaga took over as head coach in 2011.

Several other teams have had recent success in the NCAA Tournament as well, including the Houston Cougars, Creighton Bluejays, Michigan State Spartans, and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Nonetheless, each of these aforementioned teams is also capable of winning a NCAA championship this season. The same should be said for Miami.

3. The timing is right

Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga is one of the best coaches in all of basketball.

A multi-time Coach of the Year award winner, the 73-year-old Bronx native always seems to maximize his talent on his roster, a major factor in his career 253-148 record at Miami. In fact, his teams have made it to the Sweet Sixteen three times since 2013 and were in the Elite Eight last year.

To the latter point, considering how Larranaga’s teams have continued to edge closer to the Promised Land, one has to wonder if this is the season that the Hurricanes emerge as NCAA champions. Especially as Miami has arguably the most talented roster of his tenure, and most of their main players are hitting on all cylinders.

Another factor to consider in the timing of their potential championship run is the injury bug.

Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser is dealing with a persistent groin injury, and both Creighton Bluejays forward Mason Miller and UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton sustained ankle injuries over the weekend. At every level in any sport, injuries matter, and it would be foolhardy to ignore the impact injuries could have on the 2023 NCAA Tournament.