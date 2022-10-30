3 reasons Oregon football’s Bo Nix deserves Heisman Trophy love

As November approaches, the 2022 college football season is entering its home stretch. The race for the College Football Playoff is tightening up, but so is the race for the Heisman Trophy. While Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud look like the runaway favorites, don’t count out Oregon’s Bo Nix just yet.

Nix had a terrible showing in his Ducks debut against Georgia, but has rebounded in a big way. Since that game, Nix has quietly been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, putting up insane stats all around. He has not only led the Ducks to the top of the Pac-12, but also has them firmly in the Playoff hunt.

With his incredible play, Nix has re-entered the Heisman discussion with a month left in the season. FanDuel puts the Ducks quarterback’s odds to win the award at sits at +2000, tied with North Carolina’s Drake Maye for fifth highest in the country. Nix even has better odds than many established stars, including Alabama’s Bryce Young, who took home the Heisman a year ago.

If not for the Georgia game, Nix could be the Heisman favorite right now. Still, there are ample reasons why Nix deserves to be in the conversation regardless.

3. Nix has shown great improvement at Oregon

Comparing Nix’s performance at Auburn to his performance at Oregon is night and day. He was solid with the Tigers, completing 59.4 of his passes for 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was always a good quarterback, but it felt like he never reached his full potential.

Now with the Ducks, Nix is finally realizing it. He has a completion percentage of 72.3 and a passer rating of 169.7, both drastic improvements over his stats at Auburn. He is also on pace to shatter his career-high in yards, and has already set a career-high with 20 passing touchdowns.

The Heisman doesn’t go to the most-improved player in the country, but that dynamic undoubtedly appeals to some voters. Don’t be surprised if Nix’s stunning strides in 2022 help make him a Heisman finalist.

2. Nix is scoring touchdowns at an unreal rate

Whether through the air or on the ground, Nix has been a touchdown machine this season. In addition to 20 passing touchdowns, he also has 11 rushing touchdowns in just eight games this season. His 31 touchdowns trail Maye’s country-leading total by just one score.

Bo Nix has also been very consistent in scoring, with at least three touchdowns in seven straight games. That streak includes three games with five touchdowns and a six-score outing in last week’s win over Cal.

Heisman winners scoring the most touchdowns in the country has been a trend in recent years. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Young have all won the award while scoring the most touchdowns in college football (Murray tied with Dwayne Haskins for the most touchdowns in 2018). If Nix can maintain his torrid pace, then history will be on his side in the Heisman debate.

1. Nix is leading the Ducks to the top

Plain and simple, the Heisman almost always goes to the top player on one of the country’s top teams. Any player can put up insane stats, but if they aren’t in the spotlight, they won’t even have a chance for the award. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it is reality nonetheless.

However, this reality may not be so unfortunate for Nix and the Ducks. Thanks to his great play, Oregon is thriving and has a legit shot at the College Football Playoff. If they do make it there, Nix would only strengthen his already-strong Heisman case.

It’s not just that the Ducks are winning, either. It’s how they’re winning.

Oregon has scored at least 40 points in each of its wins this season, and most of those points are coming from Nix. The Ducks have also won six of their last seven games by at least 15 points, with the lone exception being a 44-41 comeback win over Washington State.

Bo Nix is helping the Ducks and vice versa this season, which makes them so dangerous. If they can earn a CFP bid, expect to see him as a Heisman finalist at the end of the season.