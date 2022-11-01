3 reasons Seahawks must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, they have a record of 5-3 and are in first place in the NFC West.

Following the trade of longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many believed that the Seahawks would have a season full of disappointment. But instead, they have managed to defy all odds over the first week.

With their success over the first eight weeks of the season, the Seahawks have earned several notable wins. They have taken down both the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers over the last two weeks, two of the NFL’s most promising teams at the moment.

In an NFC that appears to be entirely up for grabs, the Seahawks could be positioned to make a postseason run. The NFL Trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and a big move from this team could prove that they are committed to winning now.

Here are three reasons why the Seahawks must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

3. A favorable schedule

The Seahawks have already managed to beat several elite teams this season. And they have a schedule that falls very much in their favor.

Over their next six games of the season, they don’t play a single team with a winning record. In fact, at the moment they would play just two more teams that are currently above .500.

This Seahawks team could quietly reach ten wins based on how they have been playing as of late. Their high-powered offense makes them hard to keep up with, and the defense is only getting better. Based on who they will be taking on in the coming weeks, the wins could keep rolling in.

This team reaching double-digit wins wouldn’t only put them in the playoffs, but it could give them a first-round bye. Being buyers at the deadline could allow them to add a season-altering caliber player. This could make this season even easier.

2. MVP-caliber quarterback leading the charge

Since winning the starting job at quarterback, Smith has lit the NFL on fire. After years of being relegated to a backup role, he has emerged as a star this season. In doing such, he has flown up MVP rankings, with many believing that he could take home the award this season.

Over the first eight games of the season, while leading the Seahawks to a 5-3 record, Smith has also looked like one of the most complete passers in the NFL. He has thrown for 1,924 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He ranks in the top eight in all of these categories. Along with this, his QBR is 66.7, which is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Smith has undergone a career resurgence while serving as the quarterback. He has put on top performances against some of the NFL’s best defenses. And with no signs of slowing down. He could continue to put this team in positions to win games.

Adding a few pieces to this offense at the deadline could elevate this Seahawks team to an even higher level. They could find themselves continuing to be the surprise of the 2022 season.

1. An elite rookie class

While it is still too early to tell, it appears that the Seahawks have assembled one of the best draft classes of all time in 2022. Nearly every player they drafted has managed to make a lasting impact on this team.

Running back Kenneth Walker appears to be a star in the backfield. Over the last month, he has rushed for 403 yards and five touchdowns.

Along the offensive line, they have managed to find what appears to be two legitimate starters in this class. With Charles Cross at left tackle and Abraham Lucas at right tackle, they could potentially have two legitimate options for the foreseeable future.

In the secondary, they have added two potential starting-caliber cornerbacks, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Woolen has quickly looked like a star, recording 27 total tackles, seven defended passes, four interceptions, and one touchdown. His four interceptions are tied for first in the NFL.

Bryant has also managed to put together a solid rookie campaign for the Seahawks. He has recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one defended pass, and a league-leading four forced fumbles.

This class is full of players that are proving they can impact this team now. And hitting a home run on this many players allows for flexibility in the future.

With five draft picks in the first three rounds of next year’s draft, the Seahawks can trade for several high-value players. If they wanted, they could pair this strong rookie class with several proven veterans. This could help make this team better both now and in the future.