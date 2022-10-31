Geno Smith gets surprising MVP nod from NFL analyst amid Seahawks’ success

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is enjoying a strong season. NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky recently shared eye-popping praise for the resurgent QB, per Get Up on Twitter.

“There is no quarterback that has more perfect throws in every game than Geno Smith,” he said. “That’s why he’s right in the MVP race.”

Orlovsky stated that Geno Smith’s accuracy has been a driving factor behind Seattle’s success. The Seahawks were not expected to contend in 2022. However, they currently lead the NFC West with a 5-3 record. Their division lead is even more surprising when you consider the fact that the NFC West consists of the Cardinals, 49ers, and reigning campion Rams.

Geno Smith had not played in more than 5 games in a single season since 2014. Many people around the NFL world had written him off. In 2022, there is no question that he’s defied expectations. He’s now fired 13 touchdowns compared to just 3 interceptions to go along with over 1,920 passing yards.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Geno Smith amid his impressive campaign.

“What can I say, he’s the real deal,” Carroll said. “This is the real receipt, there’s no mystery, no ‘oh, he’s gonna run out of gas,’ it’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week-in and week-out, throw, after throw, after throw.”

The Seahawks have a legitimate chance at making the postseason. With that being said, they cannot afford to take anything for granted. The 49ers and Rams both feature the talent to turn their seasons around. For now, Geno Smith and Seattle are content with their division lead.