The Michigan football team's quarterback room is undergoing a significant transformation as the program transitions into the Kyle Whittingham era. Following the dismissal of Sherrone Moore, Whittingham's arrival from Utah has immediately shifted the team's internal dynamics. Veteran backup Jake Garcia has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, marking his fifth program in as many seasons.

Garcia, a former top-50 recruit who previously started at East Carolina, appeared in only one game for the Wolverines as a depth option. His departure signals a clear path forward for Bryce Underwood, as Whittingham and his new staff, including trusted assistants Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr., focus their development efforts entirely on the young star.

This coaching turnover has also sent ripples through the team's future recruiting pipeline. According to Pete Thamel on X, class of 2027 quarterback recruit Peter Bourque has de-committed from Michigan.

Bourque is ESPN’s No. 130 overall recruit in the Class of 2027 and is a Top 10 quarterback recruit.

He told ESPN that he plans to reopen his recruitment, becoming the first major high school prospect to move away from the program since the leadership change. While losing a top-tier talent like Bourque is a blow to the 2027 class, it underscores the inevitable roster and recruiting “churn” that accompanies a defensive-minded coach like Whittingham taking over a high-profile program mid-reset.

Despite these departures, Whittingham has utilized his Utah connections to bolster the roster elsewhere. Four-star athlete Salesi Moa, the top-ranked prospect in Utah, recently flipped his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal.

Moa, a versatile two-way standout who recorded over 3,700 receiving yards in high school, followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor just days after initially enrolling at Utah.

As the Wolverines balance these high-profile exits at quarterback with elite arrivals, the focus remains on building a cohesive unit capable of sustaining Whittingham’s proven winning culture in the Big Ten.