Marshall Faulk made a significant recruiting haul in his first season as head coach of Southern University. Faulk has introduced 49 new players to the Jaguars as he looks to remake the team into a contender once again. And the Hall-of-Fame running back was intentional with the pickups that he made from the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks.

Of the 49 recruits, 17 are from Louisiana, with a particular emphasis on New Orleans. In an interview with ESPN 104.5 during Super Bowl Week, Faulk made a point of saying he wanted to retain some of the top talent in the state.

“Usually you get that next tier — the guys that don’t go to LSU, but don’t want to leave the state. They’ll go to a Southern. But we weren’t getting that out of Baton Rouge or New Orleans. We’ve got to bring those kids back home so they have that experience.”

But Faulk didn't only recruit Louisiana talent. Illinois, California, and Texas are also well represented as he looks to build a significant pipeline from these three states back to Southern. As far as the positional makeup, Southern brought in 24 offensive players and 23 defensive players. Faulk appears to have a strong offensive line, as he recruited 8 linemen and secured the backfield by adding 9 players across DB, FS, S, and CB.

The full list is below.

NameHometownPosition
Khalil DavisOmaha, Nebraska

ATH

 

Ramirez YoungKnoxville, Tennessee

OL

 

DaeJawn SmithBoothville, Louisiana

WR

 

Laron ColemanJacksonville, Florida

WR

 

Hunter SchnakenbergRiverside, California

LB

 

Macario Dade Jr.Monroe, Louisiana

RB

 

Donald Johnson Jr.New Orleans, Louisiana

DB

 

Denzel WilliamsWest Palm Beach, Florida

FS

 

Ismael BallRichardson, Texas

IOL

 

Niko ClarkChicago, Illinois

DB

 

Shawn GarconMiami, Florida

LB

 

Zuri MadisonLexington, Kentucky

OL

 

Wyatt McCalleyCompton, California

QB

 

Javaughn MatthewsGonzales, Louisiana

OL

 

Kenyata Forbes Jr.Chicago, Illinois

DT

 

Pierce BrownHouston, Texas

WR

 

Logan LesterChicago, Illinois

WR

 

Mario LitmerFort Thomas, Kentucky

QB

 

Jason Harris Jr.Fontana, California

WR

 

Bryson JenningsRichmond, Virginia

DE

 

Isaiah PinaUS Virgin Islands

TE

 

Tommie AndersonHouston, Texas

S

 

Jeffery HoldenVallejo, California

DB

 

Wydell Clark Jr.Monroe, Louisiana

ATH

 

Avery JohnsonWinnsboro, Louisiana

FS

 

Broc BoutteHouston, Texas

TE

 

Chad Jones Jr.New Orleans, Louisiana

LB

 

Jordyn DickersonSalisbury, Maryland

DE

 

Mylan SockwellPasadena, California

C

 

Blessed AdewumiHouston, Texas

OL

 

Floyd JonesNew Orleans, Louisiana

WR

 

Charles Humphrey Jr.Memphis, Texas

OT

 

Pharaoh McthuneChicago, Illinois

DE

 

Raymond JacksonKaty, Texas

NG

 

Devin DuplessisNew Orleans, Louisiana

DB

 

Jaden WigginsBoston, Massachusetts

DL

 

Kohen CluesSt. Martinville, Louisiana

LB

 

Charles RobertsonBaton Rouge, Louisiana

WR

 

Aiden ValdezLos Ángeles, California

TE

 

Kiwaun DavisChicago, Illinois

CB

 

Ajani BrownChicago, Illinois

DL

 

Tyrone Portis Jr.Irvine, California

C

 

Rodger Gradney Jr.Lake Charles, Louisiana

LB

 

Victor Hollins, Jr.Baton Rouge, Louisiana

DT

 

Kylon JonesNew Orleans, Louisiana

LB

 

Vashaun CollonNew Orleans, Louisiana

QB

 

Cornell Williams IIINew Orleans, Louisiana

DE

 

Justin LawtonChicago, Illinois

Edge

 

Rayhienz HenryNew Orleans, Louisiana

FS

 