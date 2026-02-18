Marshall Faulk made a significant recruiting haul in his first season as head coach of Southern University. Faulk has introduced 49 new players to the Jaguars as he looks to remake the team into a contender once again. And the Hall-of-Fame running back was intentional with the pickups that he made from the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks.

Of the 49 recruits, 17 are from Louisiana, with a particular emphasis on New Orleans. In an interview with ESPN 104.5 during Super Bowl Week, Faulk made a point of saying he wanted to retain some of the top talent in the state.

“Usually you get that next tier — the guys that don’t go to LSU, but don’t want to leave the state. They’ll go to a Southern. But we weren’t getting that out of Baton Rouge or New Orleans. We’ve got to bring those kids back home so they have that experience.”

But Faulk didn't only recruit Louisiana talent. Illinois, California, and Texas are also well represented as he looks to build a significant pipeline from these three states back to Southern. As far as the positional makeup, Southern brought in 24 offensive players and 23 defensive players. Faulk appears to have a strong offensive line, as he recruited 8 linemen and secured the backfield by adding 9 players across DB, FS, S, and CB.

