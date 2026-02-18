Marshall Faulk made a significant recruiting haul in his first season as head coach of Southern University. Faulk has introduced 49 new players to the Jaguars as he looks to remake the team into a contender once again. And the Hall-of-Fame running back was intentional with the pickups that he made from the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks.
Of the 49 recruits, 17 are from Louisiana, with a particular emphasis on New Orleans. In an interview with ESPN 104.5 during Super Bowl Week, Faulk made a point of saying he wanted to retain some of the top talent in the state.
“Usually you get that next tier — the guys that don’t go to LSU, but don’t want to leave the state. They’ll go to a Southern. But we weren’t getting that out of Baton Rouge or New Orleans. We’ve got to bring those kids back home so they have that experience.”
But Faulk didn't only recruit Louisiana talent. Illinois, California, and Texas are also well represented as he looks to build a significant pipeline from these three states back to Southern. As far as the positional makeup, Southern brought in 24 offensive players and 23 defensive players. Faulk appears to have a strong offensive line, as he recruited 8 linemen and secured the backfield by adding 9 players across DB, FS, S, and CB.
The full list is below.
|Name
|Hometown
|Position
|Khalil Davis
|Omaha, Nebraska
|
ATH
|Ramirez Young
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|
OL
|DaeJawn Smith
|Boothville, Louisiana
|
WR
|Laron Coleman
|Jacksonville, Florida
|
WR
|Hunter Schnakenberg
|Riverside, California
|
LB
|Macario Dade Jr.
|Monroe, Louisiana
|
RB
|Donald Johnson Jr.
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
DB
|Denzel Williams
|West Palm Beach, Florida
|
FS
|Ismael Ball
|Richardson, Texas
|
IOL
|Niko Clark
|Chicago, Illinois
|
DB
|Shawn Garcon
|Miami, Florida
|
LB
|Zuri Madison
|Lexington, Kentucky
|
OL
|Wyatt McCalley
|Compton, California
|
QB
|Javaughn Matthews
|Gonzales, Louisiana
|
OL
|Kenyata Forbes Jr.
|Chicago, Illinois
|
DT
|Pierce Brown
|Houston, Texas
|
WR
|Logan Lester
|Chicago, Illinois
|
WR
|Mario Litmer
|Fort Thomas, Kentucky
|
QB
|Jason Harris Jr.
|Fontana, California
|
WR
|Bryson Jennings
|Richmond, Virginia
|
DE
|Isaiah Pina
|US Virgin Islands
|
TE
|Tommie Anderson
|Houston, Texas
|
S
|Jeffery Holden
|Vallejo, California
|
DB
|Wydell Clark Jr.
|Monroe, Louisiana
|
ATH
|Avery Johnson
|Winnsboro, Louisiana
|
FS
|Broc Boutte
|Houston, Texas
|
TE
|Chad Jones Jr.
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
LB
|Jordyn Dickerson
|Salisbury, Maryland
|
DE
|Mylan Sockwell
|Pasadena, California
|
C
|Blessed Adewumi
|Houston, Texas
|
OL
|Floyd Jones
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
WR
|Charles Humphrey Jr.
|Memphis, Texas
|
OT
|Pharaoh Mcthune
|Chicago, Illinois
|
DE
|Raymond Jackson
|Katy, Texas
|
NG
|Devin Duplessis
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
DB
|Jaden Wiggins
|Boston, Massachusetts
|
DL
|Kohen Clues
|St. Martinville, Louisiana
|
LB
|Charles Robertson
|Baton Rouge, Louisiana
|
WR
|Aiden Valdez
|Los Ángeles, California
|
TE
|Kiwaun Davis
|Chicago, Illinois
|
CB
|Ajani Brown
|Chicago, Illinois
|
DL
|Tyrone Portis Jr.
|Irvine, California
|
C
|Rodger Gradney Jr.
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|
LB
|Victor Hollins, Jr.
|Baton Rouge, Louisiana
|
DT
|Kylon Jones
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
LB
|Vashaun Collon
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
QB
|Cornell Williams III
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
DE
|Justin Lawton
|Chicago, Illinois
|
Edge
|Rayhienz Henry
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|
FS