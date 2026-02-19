Michigan Wolverines football is moving toward appointing Dave Peloquin as its next general manager, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Wednesday. Peloquin currently serves as general manager at Athletes First, where he has led the collegiate division of the agency's College Representation arm for the past year, concentrating on Name, Image, and Likeness strategy and guiding players toward the NFL while maximizing compensation opportunities.

The development follows Michigan's decision to part ways with former general manager Sean Magee on Tuesday. Hired in March 2024 after serving as chief of staff for the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2023, Magee held the additional title of senior associate athletic director. His responsibilities included oversight of recruiting operations, player personnel, and coordination of the Wolverines' NIL initiatives. The separation comes amid broader changes inside the athletic department under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who was hired in late December after approximately two decades leading the Utah Utes and replacing Sherrone Moore.

Peloquin brings 21 seasons of experience at Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, where he worked under five head coaches, including Bob Davie, Ty Willingham, Charlie Weis, Brian Kelly, and Marcus Freeman. He held multiple senior off-field roles, including director of player personnel and assistant athletic director for football strategic initiatives, beginning in January 2023 through June 2025. He was retained through each coaching transition and turned down personnel leadership opportunities at other Power Conference programs in the Big Ten and SEC.

During his tenure in South Bend, Notre Dame reached the BCS National Championship Game in 2012 and advanced to the College Football Playoff in 2018, 2020, and 2024. Peloquin also has established ties to members of Michigan's current staff. He previously worked alongside running backs coach Tony Alford, who was the Fighting Irish's top recruiter during their shared tenure. He helped recruit safeties coach Tyler Stockton from The Hun School in New Jersey, and defensive line coach Larry Black was a colleague during the 2018 season on Clark Lea's defensive staff.

With more than 20 years of experience working in college personnel and a year on the agency side handling NIL negotiations, Peloquin is positioned to oversee the Wolverines recruiting and roster management strategy as the team restructures its front office ahead of the 2026 season.