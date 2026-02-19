Updated Feb 19, 2026 at 10:28 AM ET

Georgia football received some disappointing news regarding two of its players, as linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbo were recently arrested on several misdemeanor driving charges, according to Anthony Dasher of On3sports.

The school released a statement regarding the arrests.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” UGA spokesman Steven Drummond said. “As an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

More on this story to come.