The USC football program has been trying to get back to the top of college football under Lincoln Riley. They are on their way due to how well Riley and the Trojans continue to dominate the recruiting trail. The issue is that they need to prove it on the field, and recently, they have not been able to do so. However, this year's team might be able to solve that.

On Friday, the Trojans got another big recruiting pickup with Four-Star WR Quentin Hale committing to USC and telling On3's Hayes Fawcett, “Dreams to plans. Reality plans. USC, I’m home.” Hale is the latest commit to join the Trojans in the 2027 recruiting class.

“The relationship with USC has been great, and I talk with coach Dennis Simmons all the time, not just about football but about life and stuff,” Hale told 247Sports. “It's definitely a great situation for me there. I've looked at their receiver rotation, and they produce and develop players at the position.

“There are projections that Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are going early in the NFL Draft, and that's what I want to do as well. I want to get that call. After what they have done offensively, I trust Coach Simmons a lot.”

The 6-feet-3 and 175-pound California native chose the USC football program and Lincoln Riley over LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Hale initially planned to take multiple official visits before coming off the board, but opted to shut down his process after numerous productive meetings with the Trojans, including in late January for the program's junior day.

It is worth noting that Hale fits the exact type of wide receiver that we have seen come through USC under Lincoln Riley. The receiving room has been loaded during his time in Los Angeles. Lemon and Lane will get drafted, but this has been a great offense for receivers dating back to Jordan Addison's time, when he helped Caleb Williams win the Heisman Trophy in 2023.