3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.

Tom Brady announced that he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have finalized their divorce. This decision coincides with Brady playing in his 23rd NFL season, and easily his worst. It’s quite the fall from grace considering just last season, Brady led the NFL in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns at age 44.

He previously announced his retirement in February, stating he wanted to spend more time with his family. That lasted 40 days as the legendary quarterback then un-retired. That decision appeared to set off a chain of events that led us here.

As someone who has studied and followed his career very closely for over two decades, it got me thinking. How has Tom Brady’s decisions over the last year affected his legacy, both on and off the field? What will be the biggest reasons Brady regrets coming out of retirement?

3. Tom Brady’s lasting image is tarnished

When Brady announced he was ending his 40-day retirement, he was quoted saying there was “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers. But was there really? Not everyone can ride into the sunset winning a championship. John Elway is the only legendary quarterback to accomplish that feat. But he had lost four Super Bowls earlier in his career. It was about redemption.

As I mentioned, the Bucs QB led the league in most statistical categories last year. He led them to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. But the lasting image of that game was the perfect ending to Brady’s career.

The Buccaneers trailed 27-3. That is almost the exact same score Brady trailed by to the Atlanta Falcons in the greatest Super Bowl comeback in NFL history (28-3). The seven-time Super Bowl champ had been known as maybe the best comeback QB ever. Once again, in iconic fashion, he led the Buccaneers all the way back to tie the game with just over a minute left. Unfortunately for the Bucs, Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a deep ball to set up the game-winning field goal.

THE BUCS DEFENSE NEVER WAS ABLE TO MEASURE UP TO BRADY ALL SEASON LONG. AND JUST WHEN HE HAD ALL-TIMED A COMEBACK FROM 27-3 DOWN TO 27-ALL, THE BUCS D LET HIM DOWN ONCE MORE. TOTAL LAST-SECOND COLLAPSE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022

But this was the perfect ending to Brady’s career. It doesn’t have to end with a title. Just a reminder that you can never count him out.

2. Brady ends looking like Michael Jordan

There are only a few athletes in American history that have reached the level of Tom Brady. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and that might be it. Similar to those two legends, Brady is having a hard time letting go. He continues to play and it appears ‘Father Time’ has finally caught up to him.

Just one season after Brady played at an All-Pro level, he looks like a shell of himself. I would be ignorant to think that the family problems in his marriage have not had an effect on his play.

But even if you just look at him on the field, he does not look the same. I have never seen him spike so many football into the ground. I’m not talking about when he realized the screen is blown up (which he does masterfully and most quarterbacks still try to complete, only to lose five yards). I am talking about throws downfield that come up woefully short. He is under-throwing deep balls. He is missing guys open in the flat. He is playing worse than I have ever seen him play.

It truly is a shame that we have to watch the GOAT end his career like this.

1. Tom loses his family

I have been a die-hard Tom Brady fan since he was at Michigan 25 years ago. As someone that grew up in Boston, obviously I paid more attention to his career than most. I have always admired his passion, his leadership, his attention to detail and his ability to uplift his teammates. Think about it, he won Super Bowls with Troy Brown as his leading receiver and Antoine Smith as his starting running back. Outside of the two seasons with Randy Moss, he never had elite talent at the skill position like a Peyton Manning or most other legendary quarterbacks. He made people around him greater.

But one thing I could never figure out was how he could do all of those things, and fulfill a happy family life. I am a happily married father with two beautiful, young daughters. I cannot imagine being away from them the amount of time that Brady has to every year.

At one point, I remember listening to Monday Night Football on the radio and Jim Gray was interviewing Brady at halftime. During the conversation, I realized that Brady calls in every Monday, every week of the entire season, for years. So, he is watching every Monday Night Football game. His love for this game is so deep. Unfortunately, it is so deep that it appears to have cost him his family.

Gisele Bunchen reportedly sacrificed much of her personal career goals over the years to raise their children. It was supposed to be her turn. After Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, Bundchen asked him “What more do you have to prove?”

The answer is nothing. And now, that’s what he is left with that truly matters. Nothing.