Tom Brady gets brutally honest on hitting uncharted waters with loss to Ravens

For the first time in his long career, Tom Brady’s team is sitting two games below .500. Yes, you’re reading that right. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home gave the team a 3-5 record midway through the season. After a solid start, the Bucs are in the midst of a chaotic free fall.

Naturally, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are disappointed with these results. Being two games below .500 is not where many fans expected this team to be at this point in the season. Brady talked about this horrid start in the post-game press conference, encouraging his team to be better. (via CBS Sports)

“I don’t think anyone feels good,” Brady said after the Buccaneers’ 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. “We lost five of six, so not where we wanna be. We haven’t earned it and we got to go earn it. You gotta fight hard and you gotta figure out how to win games.”

The Buccaneers’ awful stretch could be attributed to many factors. Their defense, after flashing their lockdown potential, has fallen off a cliff in the last few games. Their offense has also done them no favors, as injuries have slowed down their progress. It’s been a complete disaster of a season for the Bucs, who had clear championship aspirations entering this year.

The only saving grace for the Buccaneers this season is that they play in a terrible division. Despite their 3-5 record, they still have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC South. We’ll see if the team can right the ship before the season ends.