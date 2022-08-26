3 surprise roster cuts the Packers could make before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers are set to contend yet again in the 2022 NFL season with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers committing his future to the team this offseason. Building the best possible team around Rodgers is going to be of the utmost importance, which is why the Packers roster cuts will be worth watching.

The Packers have a bit of a different roster than usual surrounding Rodgers this season. Rather than having a ton of offensive talent and a so-so defense, Green Bay has a fairly limited receiving corps for Rodgers, but make up for it by boasting one of the best defenses in the league. The hope is that Rodgers will be able to lead the offense to victory, even though he doesn’t have the same star targets he once had at his disposal.

The roster cuts Green Bay has to make will help shape the rest of their roster, and making sure you release the right players is a crucial piece of the puzzle. So as the Packers prepare for roster cuts now that their preseason slate is in the rearview mirror, let’s look at three players who could end up being among the more surprising cuts the team makes.

3. Travis Fulgham

Travis Fulgham has had a really strange start to his NFL career. He became one of the Philadelphia Eagles top wide receivers due to no one else being available during the 2020 season, and posted some fairly encouraging numbers (38 REC, 539 YDS, 4 TD) on the season. But aside from that 2020 season, Fulgham hasn’t managed to haul in a single pass in his three year NFL career.

Fulgham landed with the Denver Broncos last season, but recently got released by Denver and claimed off waivers by Green Bay. The Packers certainly could use all the wide receiver help they can get, but it seemed like a bit of a confusing move, as Fulgham doesn’t have great odds to make the roster at this point in time.

Green Bay could use more top-end talent in their wide receiver corps rather than a depth option. Fulgham has proven to be a solid starter when used, but there’s been no indication aside from that outlier of a 2020 season that he has what it takes to stick in the NFL. Travis Fulgham would be a solid depth piece, but the Packers don’t need depth right now, which makes Fulgham expendable as roster cuts near.

2. Ty Summers

Ty Summers has flashed his potential throughout the first three seasons of his career with the Packers, but it feels like his ship has run its course in Green Bay. Summers has been competing for a backup linebacker spot all throughout training camp this summer, but he may end up not landing a spot due to how strong the Packers defense is.

Summers has been used as a situational linebacker to start his career, and has had some success in obvious rushing situations. Summers had 39 tackes in 2020 despite playing just 17 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps. He hasn’t been able to hold up in pass coverage. though, and he also hasn’t shown much in terms of pass-rushing ability early in his career either. Without development in either area, Summers is probably toast.

By now, the Packers likely know what they have with Summers. The seventh-round pick has upside, but he hasn’t done much over the first three seasons of his career to convince many folks that his upside is attainable. With all the other players in front of Summers, his stint with Green Bay could be coming to an end.

1. Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis is back for his 17th NFL season, but he may not end up making it on the Packers roster. Lewis’ production as a second or third tight end has often been solid with Green Bay, but he may not have a spot on the roster available for him depending on how the rest of the 53 man roster shakes for the Packers.

Lewis has never been the greatest tight end in the league, but he’s a well-rounded player who can haul in key passes when he’s targeted, while also being able to hold up when assigned blocking duties as well. But 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara may be ready to take Lewis’ secondary tight end role behind Robert Tonyan, and that may result in an untimely end to Lewis’ tenure in Green Bay.

Lewis still has something to offer, even as he enters his age 38 season. But the Packers may simply benefit from keeping another player at a different position on the roster over Lewis, especially if they feel comfortable with Deguara. Cutting Marcedes Lewis would be a very tough move, but it may ultimately be necessary in the construction of their 53 man roster.