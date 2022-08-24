Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on Packers’ offense amid wide receiver questions

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 training camp with plenty of questions, particularly on their offense after the departure of Davante Adams. After weeks of full practices, however, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers like what he has seen so far from the attack that he is going to lead.

Sure the Packers still have no legitimate no. 1 option at wide receiver with Adams gone, but it sure looks like they are working on it. Rodgers himself doesn’t seem bothered by that fact as he sees tons of positives from the offense.

“The pre-practice jog-through, I stepped into the huddle the other day, it was Big Giraffe at left, Elgton over at right, Big Dog was in there, Sammy and Cobb and Allen and Jonesy…and I was like, this feels like a pretty good offense right here,” Rodgers shared, per Zach Kruse of USA Today.

For what it’s worth, this is in large contrast to Aaron Rodgers’ earlier opinion on the team when he said he doesn’t know if their offense can even turn the tables.

It remains to be seen how the Packers’ offense will perform come the regular season with Aaron Rodgers taking the lead. Everyone knows what to expect from the star QB, the problem is there are a lot of uncertainties to make a good judgement.

Rodgers does seem to be satisfied with their attack, as well as with the way their rookie wideouts are performing, so that is at least a good sign as they gear up for the season ahead.