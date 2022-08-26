3 surprise roster cuts the Chiefs could make before Week 1

The NFL season is rapidly approaching and teams are scouring over what final moves to make to their rosters. As each team must cut down to 53 men, it leaves some difficult decisions for every franchise to make. It is impossible for every player an organization desires to be kept and there tend to be some surprises in the decision-making every season. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different and they are currently sifting through their roster and evaluating their best course toward success. Here are three potential Chiefs roster cuts ahead of August 30th.

3. Joshua Kaindoh (DE)

Kansas City has a great deal of competition among the defensive line positions and Joshua Kaindoh has not done enough to distinguish himself. It has been a difficult start to his NFL career. After begin drafted by the Chiefs with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Kaindoh missed the entirety of his rookie season on IR due to an ankle injury. While it is unfortunate he has not had more of a chance to prove himself, it is the hard-nosed nature of the NFL.

In the preseason matchup with the Packers, Kaindoh did tally three tackles and a sack. However, there is still a great deal of skepticism that this is enough for him to clinch a roster spot. The Chiefs have a number of talented pass-rushers to include on the depth chart and the decision may need to be made that his potential roster spot could be better utilized at another position. As things currently stand, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Carlos Dunlap, and Mike Danna seem to have locked up roster spots. Malik Herring also seems to have the inside track on being a member of the 53-man roster. Unless Joshua Kaindoh can make a strong impression in the next few days or there is more of a belief in his long-term future than has been expressed, don’t be surprised if he is one of the Chiefs roster cuts.

2. Corey Coleman (WR)

It has been a frustrating and disappointing NFL career thus far for Corey Coleman. The former 15th overall pick showed some decent flashes at the start of his career with the Browns but has quickly fizzled out. He had a chance with the Giants, Bills, and Cardinals but was not able to find a long-term home at any of these stops. The 28-year-old still possesses blazing speed and has had some solid flashes, but seemed destined to be on the outside looking in of the Chiefs roster cuts.

Looking at the current depth chart of receivers, it would seem Coleman would have a chance. It was a position of need in the offseason and likely a reason for their decision to give him an opportunity. Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore all have roster spots locked in. Justin Watson and Daurice Fountain also seem to have done enough to establish themselves above Coleman on the depth chart.

While taking a chance on Corey Coleman was worth a gamble, moving on appears the right decision. Through three preseason games, he has tallied just two receptions for 20 yards and a fumble. Kansas City is better off going younger and giving up hope on the potential talent Coleman could be.

1. Ronald Jones (RB)

When the one-year deal was first handed to Ronald Jones earlier this offseason it seemed like a solid addition. Some even expected Jones to solidify a role as a change-of-pace back or even challenge for the starting role. The Chiefs already have a fairly strong running back room led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. Isiah Pacheco has also shown some nice flashes in the preseason after being a seventh-round pick in the most recent draft. The Chiefs also will likely carry Michael Burton as a fullback which could limit the number of running backs they are willing to take on.

For Ronald Jones, he has had a disappointing training camp. His concerning lack of opportunity and the struggles in pass protection may be too notable for his strengths to overcome. Through the first two preseason games, Jones tallied just one yard on four attempts and one reception for three yards. In the third preseason game, he had more of an opportunity and had 8 carries for 43 yards. While this was positive to see, it still does not clear up the concern for his job.

The Chiefs traditionally carry three running backs and a fullback and Ronald Jones does not seem to have done enough to change this precedent. The rookie Pacheco seems to clearly be the more talented back and Jones looks to be the odd man out.