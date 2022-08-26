3 surprise roster cuts the Seahawks could make before Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era this season following the trade of Russell Wilson. All good things must come to an end and the team will begin rebuilding this season. While the quarterback controversy has dominated the conversation when breaking down the Seahawks roster, there are other questions to be answered as well. With the August 30th deadline looming where teams must trim their roster down to 53 men, here are three surprise names who could find themselves on the wrong side of the Seahawks roster cuts.

3. Marquise Goodwin (WR)

Marquise Goodwin was once considered a legitimate NFL receiver who could be a weapon on any roster. In 2017 he fell just short of 1000 yards receiving during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Since this time, his career has taken a turn for the worst and his NFL career is left looking a little murky. Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season to be with his newborn child and the rest of his family due to Covid concerns but made a return last season with the Bears. He caught 20 of his 40 targets and tallied 313 yards.

Goodwin was a late addition to the training camp roster and there have been mixed reports of the impact he has had. He has been held out of most of the preseason due to a hamstring injury which further clouds his future. When looking at the depth chart for wide receivers it is fair to wonder if Goodwin could be on the wrong side of Seahawks roster cuts. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Dee Eskridge are considered locks to make the roster. Cody Thompson has grown into an important special teams member and is serviceable enough as a wide receiver to earn him a spot. Freddie Swain has not had a great preseason but his 38 catches for 502 yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons will likely give Seattle faith in him. The Seahawks also spent two seventh-round picks on wide receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young. Given the team’s focus on rebuilding, things simply might not align in favor of Marquise Goodwin.

2. Jacob Eason (QB)

After a standout career at Washington, Jacob Eason was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was never able to climb out of the third-string spot on the depth chart and in his two seasons with the franchise attempted just five NFL passes. He has been given some opportunities in the preseason but produced mixed results. In the preseason matchup with the Bears, Eason went 17 for 35 and threw for 141 yards. He was unable to score a touchdown in the matchup.

Neither Geno Smith nor Drew Lock is considered to be great options as a starter this season. The fact that Eason has not even made his way into the conversation with these two as his competition is somewhat of a concern. Putting him on the practice squad seems to make the most sense for his trajectory. While Eason possesses raw talent and has shown flashes, it is tough to feel good about him being one of the 53 best football players in the Seahawks organization.

1. Colby Parkinson (TE)

The first two spots on the tight end depth chart are set for the Seahawks. Both Will Dissley and Noah Fant are set to play notable roles on the team this year. Beyond this, there are some questions. The guy who may surprisingly find himself on the wrong side of the Seahawks roster cuts could be Colby Parkinson.

The former fourth-round pick has spent two seasons in the NFL thus far but has had a turbulent start to his career. He has fractured his foot in back-to-back years and missed valuable training camp repetitions as a result. He has been able to return to the field in the regular season both years but has had little opportunity for production. Parkinson has intriguing size and athleticism but has not been able to put what he can do on display. The Seahawks recently brought back Cade Brewer to challenge for the role which could be an indication of their impatience.

While having a full training camp healthy could change the narrative for Colby Parkinson, they likely are in search of a more block-heavy tight end for the third-string. Dissley and Fant will surely be given first dibs at the routes for tight ends and pass-catching being a strength of Parkinson’s game is a weakness in this current scenario. If there is still a belief in his long-term future this could certainly change, but Colby Parkinson should no longer be looked at as the tight end of the future it was hoped he would become.