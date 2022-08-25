Drew Lock, Geno Smith QB race gets final ruling from Pete Carroll ahead of preseason finale

The Seattle Seahawks’ post-Russell Wilson quarterback race is truly starting to take shape. Geno Smith is the top dog ahead of Drew Lock, as head coach Pete Carroll doubled down on his stance that Smith is his No. 1 quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

After revealing that Smith got more reps with the first team during training camp, Carroll said that Smith has held onto the top spot on the depth chart throughout the process. Even with an injury sustained in a preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, Smith is going to start the Seahawks’ final preseason contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith vs Drew Lock: “Geno has been the number-one guy the whole time. He’s held onto it.” Smith will start again tomorrow night at Dallas. Carroll says that’s important that he starts again in the preseason finale @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 25, 2022

Geno Smith has been with the Seahawks for the last two seasons, appearing in four games last season when Russell Wilson was injured. He threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 68.4 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks offense is not expected to be very good this season after losing Wilson via trade and Chris Carson to an early, injury0induced retirement. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still a strong duo that will be joined by Noah Fant but Smith has to prove he can be a decent QB.

Playing both guys evenly is also on the table for the Seahawks, suggesting that they don’t really have their QB of the future or that Drew Lock still has a chance at becoming the starter eventually. Either way, Seattle is in for a long season after Wilson and Bobby Wagner have left the team. A rebuild could be coming very soon.