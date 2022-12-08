By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are officially in the books, but boy were they explosive. The star studded free agent class ensured that the Winter Meetings could see some huge deals get made, and sure enough, some of the biggest names on the market this offseason have signed new deals over the past few days.

Free agency is the perfect opportunity for teams around the league to improve their World Series odds, and a few World Series hopefuls took this opportunity to make some massive upgrades to their roster. It’s clear that the entire landscape of the league has been altered over the past few days, which should make for an extremely entertaining 2023 season.

When looking back at all the action, it’s strikingly clear that there are a few teams that improved their World Series stock during the Winter Meetings. Let’s take a look at three such teams and see why their moves to start the offseason could end up having a massive impact on their desire to get make a World Series run next season.

3. Texas Rangers

I may be cheating a bit here by including the Texas Rangers since their big move of the offseason came right before the Winter Meetings, but the point still stands. The Rangers weren’t really going to have World Series hopes unless they put together a big offseason. Well early on, it looks like they are going to be making a World Series push in 2023.

The Rangers big move was obviously when they signed Jacob deGrom to come in and lead their rotation for the next five years. deGrom’s deal came before the Winter Meetings, but Texas wasn’t done adding to their rotation, and also signed Andrew Heaney during the meetings to further solidify the biggest area of weakness on their roster.

The Rangers still have holes on their roster that need fixing, but it’s tough to not view them as a team on the rise in the American League West right now. After making some huge additions to their lineup in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, Texas has focused their full attention on their pitching staff, and if they can add a few more pieces to their roster, they could be a very surprising team in 2023.

2. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres closed off the Winter Meetings with a buzzer beater deal for star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and while the long-term implications of the deal are questionable at best, it’s clear that this deal undoubtedly makes the Padres a de facto World Series contender in the short-term. Bogaerts’ addition to the Padres lineup makes them very nearly indestructible.

The Padres will now be able to flex a lineup that features Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Juan Soto in addition to Bogaerts now. That’s the best foursome of hitters on any team in the league right now, and it’s going to become very tough to slow this team down. When you consider they still boast a very strong pitching staff too, it’s tough to criticize the Padres for making this deal.

Bogaerts’ deal is 11 years long, which is outrageous, but right now, the Padres World Series stock is clearly flying. They added one of the top free agents available to an already devastating lineup, and it’s clear that it’s World Series or bust for San Diego now that Bogaerts has been brought onboard with this wild deal at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies went down as one of the biggest winners of the Winter Meetings already, and they improved their World Series stock as a result of their work as well. Philadelphia was extremely busy during the meetings, and the additions they made to their roster have made the National League East even more interesting for the upcoming season.

The Phillies kicked things off by signing Trea Turner to a massive ten year deal, before further solidifying their pitching staff by stealing Taijuan Walker away from their rival in the New York Mets and adding a strong left-handed reliever in Matt Strahm. The Phillies already had some good World Series odds considering they just made it there in 2022, and adding these key players will certainly help.

The addition of Turner could be the one that helps push the Phillies over the edge moving forward. Turner is one of the most talented players in the MLB, and pairing him up with his old friend in Bryce Harper to lead Philadelphia’s lineup is a scary thought. The Phillies were already strong, and it doesn’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon after their work at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.