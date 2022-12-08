By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The MLB Winter Meetings have wrapped up for this offseason, but they certainly went out with a bang. Given the huge free agent class in the league this year, it was clear that there was a chance for some fireworks at the meetings this year, and sure enough, those fireworks were lit. Big moves were made frequently, and the landscape of the league has changed entirely.

Some of the biggest names on the market have found new homes, and while there are still a few big targets hanging around, they likely will be signing new deals shortly as a result of the Winter Meetings. So while a lot was accomplished over the past few days, there is still quite a lot of work to be done this offseason.

With all the moves that were made, it’s clear we need to take the proper time to step back and take in everything we just witnessed. So with that being said, let’s take a look at the three teams that emerged from the Winter Meetings as the biggest winners and see why that is the case.

3. New York Mets

The New York Mets didn’t do a ton during the Winter Meetings, but what they managed to accomplish sent shockwaves around the MLB. Just a few days before the meetings kicked off, the Mets lost their longtime ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers. It seemed like the Mets were in trouble, as losing deGrom, one of the best starters in the game when healthy, was huge.

The Mets managed to make up for his loss by going out and signing Justin Verlander instead. There aren’t many ways to upgrade from deGrom, but the soon to be 40-year old Verlandar may just be the only guy who can actually provide New York with an upgrade over deGrom. Verlander is coming off arguably the best season of his career, and his two-year deal is a lot more safe than deGrom’s five-year deal with the Rangers.

Losing deGrom could have been catastrophic for a Mets team looking to stay relevant in the National League East. There was really only one move that they could have made to overcome his loss, and that was signing Verlander. New York could lose some other key free agents, such as Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt, but their signing of Verlander was one of the best moves of the offseason so far.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies might have been the busiest team at the Winter Meetings. The Phillies made it clear they were going to be aggressive this offseason after their unexpected run to the World Series in 2022, and they put their money where their mouth is. They reeled off deal after deal and look poised to improve in 2023.

The Phillies achieved their biggest goal of shoring up their shortstop position by signing Trea Turner to a massive ten-year deal, but they didn’t stop there. They added depth to an already strong starting rotation by poaching Taijuan Walker from their division rival in the Mets, and picked up another strong bullpen arm in left-hander Matt Strahm.

It’s hard to look at the Phillies body of work in the Winter Meetings and argue that they didn’t improve. The NL East has three powerhouse teams right now, but Philadelphia may end up being the best of the bunch. Even if they aren’t, it’s clear that they will be competing for another World Series title in 2023 with Turner joining an already deadly lineup.

1. New York Yankees

The stakes for the New York Yankees were incredibly high entering the Winter Meetings. If they lost Aaron Judge, the front office was going to find itself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Judge is so instrumental to New York’s success that they really couldn’t afford to lose him. And even though it looked like they did lose him on Tuesday evening, Judge ended up re-signing on Wednesday morning.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it; the Yankees would have been toast if they lost Judge. We saw in the postseason how dire things were when he stopped producing, so imagine that throughout a full 162-game regular season. Judge is the anchor of New York’s lineup, and had he left, there would have been no way for them to improve this offseason.

But New York managed to keep their superstar slugger onboard, and practically ensured that he will play the rest of his career with the Yankees. They still have a lot of work to do to upgrade their current roster after the MLB Winter Meetings, but if they can make those upgrades, New York looks poised to contend for a championship for as long as Judge remains productive.