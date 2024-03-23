As a Star Wars fan, you can never be so sure if the trailer is showing you all that you need to know. So here are *probably* some 3 things you missed in The Acolyte trailer.
#1 The ‘Prequel of the prequel' characters
In the trailer, we meet characters like Sol, Mae, and Master Indara. But under 2 minutes, it only shows us a bit about them.
Let's take Mae, for example. She's a mysterious figure reminiscent of Darth Maul's. But why is she confronting Master Indara? We don't know yet. Maybe she has a past that makes her seek revenge. Or, perhaps she believes in something that goes against what the Jedi stand for.
Now, let's talk about Sol. He's a Jedi who teaches younglings at the Coruscant Jedi Temple. But one thing you missed in The Acolyte trailer is the question on why does he do it? And what challenges does he face? Let's remember that not all Jedi teaching younglings don't have inner turmoil. We have the entire trilogies to account for that.
Master Indara, too, presents a mysterious character. As a Jedi Master, she holds significant influence within the Order, but what secrets does she hide within that facade? It's worth noting that Master Indara hasn't been introduced in the Star Wars universe yet. If you missed her on The Acolyte trailer, you might want to dissect what vibes she give off.
#2 Who sides with who?
In addition to the main characters we see in the trailer, there could be other important people we haven't met yet. The High Republic era, where the show is set, is a time full of chances to introduce new characters who can change the story in big ways. Remember, The Acolyte is considered as the prequel of the prequels. Anything we know about events shortly prior to the prequels is either an effect of what happened in The High Republic. Or a reset.
Interestingly, it's also a time when a plot against the Jedi Order is already forming. Albeit not as serious, but the slim threat is definitely there. This is where antagonists have a major role. They could be dark Force users, disillusioned former Jedi, or individuals driven by their own agendas. Each presents a distinct threat to the Jedi Order and its allies.
Alternatively, there could be individuals with ambiguous allegiances, such as smugglers, bounty hunters, or even members of clandestine organizations, who blur the lines between friend and foe.
#3 It sets the future of Star Wars
One major thing some missed in the Acolyte trailer is the taste of the conflicts and themes to come. Those that are likely hidden clues foreshadowing future storylines.
For example, let's think about the Jedi Order during Anakin Skywalker's time. It wasn't always a happy place. Some scenes in The Acolyte trailer show things that might make you think twice about being a Jedi, like a kid training to be a Jedi with their mom as payment.
In the trailer, Sol says something interesting: “Close your eyes, your eyes can deceive you. We must not trust them.” This suggests there's more to Sol than just being a teacher. He might have secrets or doubts about the Jedi Order, hinting at some problems within the organization itself.
Set 100 years before the prequel, The Acolyte trailer shows something and nothing at the same time. All Star Wars fans can do is wait until June 4.