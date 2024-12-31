The Los Angeles Clippers are navigating a crucial phase in the 2024-25 NBA season. Sporting an 18-13 record, they have displayed both resilience and potential despite contending with notable challenges. Of course, this includes the intermittent absence of Kawhi Leonard. With the trade deadline looming, the Clippers have an opportunity to strengthen their roster and bolster their playoff ambitions. This article highlights three trade targets who could make a significant difference in the team's fortunes moving forward: Julius Randle, Bruce Brown Jr, and Jonathan Kuminga.

Highs and lows

The Clippers entered this season with tempered expectations. Recall that they lost Paul George in free agency and failed to replace him with another marquee star. As we said, Leonard has yet to play a single game. This has left James Harden and Norman Powell to shoulder the burden of keeping the team competitive. Despite these challenges, the Clippers have managed to position themselves within reach of a playoff spot.

Still, it’s clear that the current roster is not equipped to handle the rigors of postseason basketball or matchups against more talented opponents. To enhance their competitiveness, the Clippers may need to make significant roster adjustments. Sure, the team’s assets may not be the most appealing. However, there are still viable options to explore.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Los Angeles Clippers must consider as their trade targets for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Julius Randle: A dynamic scorer and rebounder

Julius Randle emerges as a realistic trade target for the Clippers. This is particularly true as the Minnesota Timberwolves continue their roster retooling. Randle is a versatile power forward capable of delivering scoring, rebounding, and secondary playmaking. These are all areas of need for the Clippers.

For the Timberwolves, trading Randle in exchange for, say, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, and a future first-round pick aligns with their shift toward a more defensive and youth-centric strategy. Powell would bring immediate scoring punch to Minnesota’s lineup. Meanwhile, Batum’s expiring contract offers financial flexibility. The added draft capital further strengthens their ability to rebuild for the future.

For the Clippers, acquiring Randle would provide a more balanced offensive attack and reduce the scoring burden on Leonard and Harden. His ability to complement the team’s stars makes this trade a pragmatic move that benefits both franchises in the short and long term.

Bruce Brown Jr: Versatile and practical

Bruce Brown Jr of the Toronto Raptors stands out as another ideal trade target for the Clippers. Known for his defensive tenacity and versatility, Brown is adept at guarding multiple positions. His championship experience adds to his appeal.

With the Clippers seeking a defensive boost and depth on the wing, Brown’s expiring $23 million salary presents a feasible trade option. A package centered around Powell could potentially bring Brown to Los Angeles while also involving draft equity to sweeten the deal. Brown, at 28, could return strong following offseason knee surgery and make an immediate impact.

Jonathan Kuminga: A future star in waiting

If the Golden State Warriors are open to taking a bold risk on Kawhi Leonard’s health and contract in a last-ditch effort for another championship, Jonathan Kuminga should be a primary focus for the Clippers in any trade discussions. Kuminga’s immense potential as a young, athletic forward with untapped upside makes him an attractive target.

The Warriors’ decision not to extend Kuminga has led to underwhelming production and inconsistency. However, both teams recognize Kuminga’s raw talent. A change of scenery could unlock the star-level performance he’s capable of delivering. For the Clippers, Kuminga represents not only an immediate asset but also a building block for the future. Of course, this aligns with the franchise’s need to balance current competitiveness with long-term sustainability.

Alternatives

A couple of alternative trade targets for the Clippers could be Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

Smart presents an intriguing option, bringing a combination of defensive tenacity, leadership, and secondary playmaking. With averages of 9.3 points and 4.0 assists per game this season, he continues to make a meaningful impact on both ends of the court. Smart’s ability to take on challenging defensive assignments would provide the Clippers with a valuable asset alongside Harden and Leonard, enhancing their perimeter defense and overall toughness.

On the other hand, LaVine is undeniably a dynamic and high-impact player. However, the financial and logistical complexities involved in acquiring him render him an unlikely option for the Clippers. Currently averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, LaVine’s scoring prowess and versatility are evident, but his contract situation makes a trade difficult to execute.

Looking ahead

As the Clippers navigate the competitive Western Conference, the stakes have never been higher. Adding a player like Julius Randle or Bruce Brown Jr could address key weaknesses and elevate the team’s chances of making a deep playoff run. While trade negotiations often come with risks, the potential rewards far outweigh the cost for a franchise that is firmly in win-now mode. With the trade deadline approaching, the Clippers have a golden opportunity to solidify their roster and make the most of their championship window. Whether it’s Randle’s scoring and rebounding prowess or Brown’s defensive versatility, the right move could be the catalyst for transforming this promising season into a truly memorable one.