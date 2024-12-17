James Harden delivered a historic performance Monday night, exploding for 34 points in the first half as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a dominant 144-107 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping their three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.

Harden’s brilliance was on full display from the opening tip, as the 35-year-old guard orchestrated an offensive masterclass. His 34-point first half powered the Clippers to a commanding 81-47 lead at the break. According to Stathead, Harden became the first player since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97 to record seven or more three-pointers and 10 or more free throws in a single half. He shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and 11-for-13 from the free throw line in the opening two quarters, overwhelming a Jazz defense that had no answers.

James Harden's historic night fuels Clippers' win over Jazz

Harden continued to shine in the second half, finishing the game with 41 points, six assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block. He shot an efficient 11-for-17 from the field overall, 7-for-12 from three-point range, and 12-for-14 from the free throw line, capping off one of the most impressive scoring performances of the season.

Norman Powell added another key boost for Los Angeles, finishing with 29 points, four rebounds, one assist, and a steal. Powell shot 12-for-16 from the field, consistently attacking the Utah defense and providing a reliable secondary scoring option.

The Clippers delivered one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season, shooting 59.8% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range. Los Angeles connected on 21 three-pointers as a team and capitalized on Utah’s mistakes, scoring 34 points off 23 Jazz turnovers.

The Jazz, who dropped to 5-20 on the season, struggled on both ends of the court. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 20 points, but the team’s carelessness with the ball and inability to defend the perimeter left them trailing early and unable to recover.

With the victory, the Clippers improved to 15-12 and gained momentum ahead of a challenging road trip. Los Angeles will face the Dallas Mavericks (17-9) in back-to-back games starting Thursday before wrapping up the stretch against the Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) on Monday.

Moreover, Harden’s record-breaking night, paired with Powell’s strong performance, underscored the Clippers’ offensive potential as they look to continue climbing the Western Conference standings.